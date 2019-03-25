OTRS : 5 Ways to Avoid Seasonal Customer Service Problems

If you're part of a customer service team, you know that peak seasons can be riddled with customer service problems. Increased call volumes, stressed out customers and too much overtime can take their toll on your agents' light-hearted spring spirit. Yet, the entire job of your service center is to ensure that the customer experience is top-notch, so there's no room for frustrated team members.

In fact, ClickSoftware.com found that U.S. businesses have lost up to $83 billion due to poor service. You certainly don't want to become part of that group! That's why it's critical for your service agents to deliver highly-efficient, friendly service that establishes trust, letting customers move cheerfully along with their spring and summer festivities.

So, what can be done to boost spirits, improve overall satisfaction and increase retention rates?

#1: Keep call volumes in check.

From product support to returns/exchanges, Easter, springtime and upcoming vacation season mean a spike in call volumes for a broad range of industries. Fortunately, many of these can be eliminated all together with self-service tools. Incorporating a knowledge base lets customers find what they need quickly without taking up precious agent time. For instance, if your return policy is clearly documented and accessible to customers, they won't need to call and ask questions about this.

Also, making your offerings easily accessible via your website allows people to get the products and services they need far more simply: even if they need to work with an agent to complete the purchase, answering all of their pre-purchase questions beforehand speeds up the transaction.

#2: Remove barriers to customer contact.

Time-crunched customers get easily frustrated. And, few things make them feel more frustrated than being forced to wait on hold for support. In fact, 32% of people believe that service teams should answer calls immediately - with zero wait time.

Make it easy for customers to reach you, from anywhere at any time. If you haven't already done so, make omnichannel communication a priority. Monitor Facebook. Add live chat. Insist on email ticket creation. Add every channel possible so that customers can get in touch simply. And, of course, ensure that all channels are overseen by experienced personnel.