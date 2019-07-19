Log in
OTRS AG

(TR9)
OTRS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/19/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.07.2019 / 10:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: UX3 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Burchard
Last name(s): Steinbild
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
OTRS AG

b) LEI
391200J2FRFZVJWZYU35 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0S9R37

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.50 EUR 943.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.50 EUR 943.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


19.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OTRS AG
Zimmersmühlenweg 11
61440 Oberursel
Germany
Internet: www.otrs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52769  19.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
