OTRS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.07.2019 / 10:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: UX3 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Burchard Last name(s): Steinbild Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

OTRS AG

b) LEI

391200J2FRFZVJWZYU35

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0S9R37

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.50 EUR 943.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.50 EUR 943.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

