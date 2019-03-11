OTRS : Are You Asking the Right Questions About Automation?

As the manufacturer of service management software, we frequently talk about the value of automation with our customers. After all, process automation is a key benefit of OTRS. It saves time, reduces errors, limits repetitive tasks to keep people more engaged in the workplace, keeps teams focused on strategic tasks: The list goes on. We're pretty big fans of automation.

However, as businesses start to explore the benefits of automation, it's important that they spend time thinking about how automation can best add value to their organizations.

Question 1: Are processes clearly defined?

Automation means giving a series of instructions to a computer and then letting the computer manage the steps to complete various tasks. For instance, let's say you wanted better insight into escalated tickets. You might tell the computer to:

Every day at 9 AM Run a report of escalated tickets Sort the report by responsible team Then, sort the report by priority Email the report to manager@xyz.com

In this simplified example, you can see how just telling the computer to run a report would send the manager a mishmash of information that would need to be manually sifted through. By taking time to write out all of the steps required, the manager receives a report in exactly the format he or she needs.

That's why it's best to spend the time with your team - and any other group that may be impacted by your automation efforts - to discuss and document existing and needed workflows. Doing so will save you time and money in the long run because once they are documented you can more quickly configure your automated solutions without a lot of rework.