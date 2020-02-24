Log in
OTRS : "New Work" – Short-Term Trend or Must Have in 2020?

02/24/2020

OTRS Group has always been committed to giving its employees as much freedom as possible. In fact, the company's the mission statement is 'We give companies the freedom to be successful.' At OTRS Group, employees can usually decide for themselves whether they want to work from their home office or from the office. OTRS Group employees also have a lot of freedom regarding working hours. These are not new ideas, but are two essential features of the corporate culture that have proven themselves, are continuously appreciated by employees, and which offer great competitive advantages in the struggle for skilled workers.

Since OTRS Group is still a manageable size with over 100 employees, the company can afford to cater to the individual needs of each employee.

The Executive Board, HR and a project team are constantly evaluating New Work models and carefully weigh whether they fit the company's goals and employee needs. To this end, internal surveys are conducted among all employees, which are evaluated and discussed, so that the project team is kept up-to-date with the latest developments. A detailed SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis helps keep New Work projects moving in the right direction.

If we decide to implement a new structure, we draw up a detailed communication plan to ensure that we receive the greatest possible support and motivation.

Ultimately, not every form of New Work can be applied to every company, but it is worthwhile to evaluate the different approaches - and to do so regularly.

Disclaimer

OTRS AG published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 13:41:01 UTC
