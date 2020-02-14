Log in
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4578)
Otsuka : Announces Personnel Changes (193KB)

02/14/2020 | 12:15am EST

F eb ru ar y 14, 2020

Otsuka Holdings Announces Personnel Changes

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that the changes of directors detailed below were determined today at a meeting of its Board of Directors.

The resolution is subject to approval at the annual general shareholders' meeting and a meeting of its Board of Directors scheduled for March 27, 2020.

Changes of Directors

Name

New Position (as of March 27, 2020)

Makoto Inoue

Executive Director

Name

New Position (as of March 27, 2020)

Mayo Mita

Outside Director

Resignation of Director

Name

Current Position

Atsumasa Makise

Executive Director

Otsuka Foods Co., Ltd. determined the changes of directors detailed below at a meeting of its Board of Directors on February 12, 2020. The resolution is subject to approval at the annual general shareholders' meeting scheduled for March 12, 2020.

Name

Atsumasa Makise

New Position

Chairman (Board Member)

Otsuka Foods Co., Ltd.

Previous Position

President and Representative Director

Otsuka Foods Co., Ltd.

Effective Date

March 12, 2020

-1-

Disclaimer

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 05:13:06 UTC
