Otsuka : Announces Personnel Changes (193KB)

February 14, 2020
Otsuka Holdings Announces Personnel Changes
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that the changes of directors detailed below were determined today at a meeting of its Board of Directors.
The resolution is subject to approval at the annual general shareholders' meeting and a meeting of its Board of Directors scheduled for March 27, 2020.
Changes of Directors
|
|
Name
|
New Position (as of March 27, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Makoto Inoue
|
Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
New Position (as of March 27, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Mayo Mita
|
Outside Director
|
|
|
|
Resignation of Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
Atsumasa Makise
|
Executive Director
|
|
|
Otsuka Foods Co., Ltd. determined the changes of directors detailed below at a meeting of its Board of Directors on February 12, 2020. The resolution is subject to approval at the annual general shareholders' meeting scheduled for March 12, 2020.
|
Name
|
Atsumasa Makise
|
|
|
New Position
|
Chairman (Board Member)
|
Otsuka Foods Co., Ltd.
|
|
Previous Position
|
President and Representative Director
|
Otsuka Foods Co., Ltd.
|
|
Effective Date
|
March 12, 2020
|
|
