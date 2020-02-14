Otsuka : Announces Personnel Changes (193KB)

F eb ru ar y 14, 2020

Otsuka Holdings Announces Personnel Changes

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that the changes of directors detailed below were determined today at a meeting of its Board of Directors.

The resolution is subject to approval at the annual general shareholders' meeting and a meeting of its Board of Directors scheduled for March 27, 2020.

Changes of Directors

Name New Position (as of March 27, 2020) Makoto Inoue Executive Director Name New Position (as of March 27, 2020) Mayo Mita Outside Director Resignation of Director Name Current Position Atsumasa Makise Executive Director

Otsuka Foods Co., Ltd. determined the changes of directors detailed below at a meeting of its Board of Directors on February 12, 2020. The resolution is subject to approval at the annual general shareholders' meeting scheduled for March 12, 2020.

Name Atsumasa Makise New Position Chairman (Board Member) Otsuka Foods Co., Ltd. Previous Position President and Representative Director Otsuka Foods Co., Ltd. Effective Date March 12, 2020

-1-