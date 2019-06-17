Otsuka : Electronics Announces Personnel Changes (96KB)

J une 18, 2019
Otsuka Electronics Announces Personnel Changes
Otsuka Electronics Co., Ltd. (Head office: Hirakata-shi, Osaka, Japan; President and
Representative Director: Makoto Okawauchi), a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head
office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President and Representative Director, CEO: Tatsuo Higuchi), announced the changes of representative directors. The change was ratified at a meeting of its Board of Directors in June.
|
Name
|
Kuniaki Natsume
|
|
|
New Position
|
President and Representative Director,
|
Otsuka Electronics Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
Director,
|
Previous Position
|
Otsuka Electronics Co., Ltd
|
Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Planning
|
|
|
and Finance & Accounting, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
|
Effective Date
|
July 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Makoto Okawauchi
|
|
|
New Position
|
Vice President and Representative Director,
|
Otsuka Electronics Co., Ltd.
|
|
Previous Position
|
President and Representative Director,
|
Otsuka Electronics Co., Ltd.
|
|
Effective Date
|
July 1, 2019
|
|
Disclaimer
Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 02:08:03 UTC