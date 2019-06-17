Otsuka : Electronics Announces Personnel Changes (96KB)

J une 18, 2019

Otsuka Electronics Announces Personnel Changes

Otsuka Electronics Co., Ltd. (Head office: Hirakata-shi, Osaka, Japan; President and

Representative Director: Makoto Okawauchi), a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head

office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President and Representative Director, CEO: Tatsuo Higuchi), announced the changes of representative directors. The change was ratified at a meeting of its Board of Directors in June.