Otsuka : Electronics Announces Personnel Changes (96KB)

OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD

OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD

(4578)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Otsuka : Electronics Announces Personnel Changes

06/17/2019 | 10:09pm EDT

J une 18, 2019

Otsuka Electronics Announces Personnel Changes

Otsuka Electronics Co., Ltd. (Head office: Hirakata-shi, Osaka, Japan; President and

Representative Director: Makoto Okawauchi), a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head

office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President and Representative Director, CEO: Tatsuo Higuchi), announced the changes of representative directors. The change was ratified at a meeting of its Board of Directors in June.

Name

Kuniaki Natsume

New Position

President and Representative Director,

Otsuka Electronics Co., Ltd.

Director,

Previous Position

Otsuka Electronics Co., Ltd

Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Planning

and Finance & Accounting, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Effective Date

July 1, 2019

Name

Makoto Okawauchi

New Position

Vice President and Representative Director,

Otsuka Electronics Co., Ltd.

Previous Position

President and Representative Director,

Otsuka Electronics Co., Ltd.

Effective Date

July 1, 2019

Disclaimer

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 02:08:03 UTC
