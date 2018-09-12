Otsuka : Notice Regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption–type Company Split) (137KB)
0
09/12/2018 | 08:38am CEST
For Immediate Release
September 12, 2018
Company name
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative
Tatsuo Higuchi
President and Representative Director, CEO
Code number
4578 First Section , Tokyo Stock Exchange
Inquiries
Yuji Kogure
Director, Investors Relations Department
Notice Regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split)
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announces that it has resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held today to transfer its assets related to stock custodial business for ReCor Medical, Inc., with which the Company entered into a merger agreement on July 10, 2018 (Japan time) ("the Company Split") to Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. ("Otsuka Medical Devices"), a fully-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Certain information has been omitted from this announcement since the Company Split is a simplified absorption-type company split in which the Company will transfer the assets to its wholly owned consolidated subsidiary.
1. Purpose of the Company Split
The Company entered into a merger agreement with ReCor Medical Inc., on July 10, 2018 (Japan time) and made ReCor Medical Inc. into its wholly owned subsidiary thereafter.
In order to optimize the allocation of group resources and to so further strengthen the group's business platform, the board has decided that the business will be transferred to and continued to be managed by Otsuka Medical Devices, a fully-owned subsidiary of the Company primarily oversees medical device operations within the Otsuka group of companies.
2.
(1)
Outline of the Company Split
Schedule
September 11, 2018
Resolution by the Board of Directors of Otsuka Medical Devices
September 28, 2018
Resolution by the shareholders meeting of Otsuka Medical Devices
September 12, 2018
Resolution by the Board of Directors of the Company
September 12, 2018
Company Split Agreement to be executed by the Company and Otsuka Medical
Devices
November 1, 2018 Effective date of the Company Split
Note: Since the Company Split satisfied the requirement for a simplified company split stipulated in Article 784 (2) of the Companies Act, the Company as the splitting company does not require and will not request the approval by a shareholders meeting.
(2) Method of Company Split
This is an absorption-type company split (simplified company split) in which the Company is the splitting company and Otsuka Medical Devices is the successor company.
(3) Details of Allotments Related to the Company Split
The successor company will issue 500,000 shares of common stock and allot them to the Company.
(4) Handling of Stock Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights Accompanying the Company Split The Company issues no stock acquisition rights and no bonds with stock acquisition rights.
(5) Deduction of Capital due to the Company Split
There is no increase or decrease in capital related to the Company Split.
(6) Rights and Obligations to be Assumed by Successor Company
For the purpose of the Company Split, the successor company will assume all assets considered necessary for conducting the business.
(7) Prospect of Fulfillment of Obligations
The Company considers there to be no problem relating to the prospect of fulfillment of obligation to be borne by the Company or the successor company for the purpose of the Company Split.
3. Summary of Companies Involved in the Company Split
Splitting Company
( As of December 31, 2017)
Successor Company
( As of December 31, 2017)
(1) Company Name
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.
(2) Head Office
2-9 Kanda-Tsukasamachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0048, Japan
2-9 Kanda-Tsukasamachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0048, Japan
(3) Representative
Tatsuo Higuchi
President and Representative Director, CEO
Noriko Tojo
President and Representative Director
(4) Summary of
Business
Control, management and related activities with respect to the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates active in the pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry, consumer products, and other areas.
Overseeing medical device operations within the Otsuka group and the business activities of companies engaged in related businesses, as well as all operations related to the foregoing activities.
(5) Paid-in Capital
¥ 81.69 billion
¥ 4.8billion
(6) Establishment
July 8, 2008
February 15, 2011
(7) Number of Shares
Issued
557,835,617shares
222,000 shares
(8) Book Closing Date
December 31
December 31
(9) Principal
Shareholders and Shareholding Ratio
- Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) 11.49%
- The Nomura Trust & Banking Co. Otsuka Founders Shareholding Fund Trust Account 11.11%
- The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Co., Ltd. (Trust Account) 6.56%
- Otsuka Estate Limited 4.17%
- Otsuka Group Employee Shareholding Fund 2.45%
-Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
100%
(10) Operating Results for the Most Recent Business Year and Financial Positions as of the End of the Business Year (In millions of yen, except for those stated otherwise)
Name
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
(consolidated)
Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.
Fiscal Year
Ended December 31, 2017
Ended December 31, 2017
Total Equity
(Equity attributable to owners of the
Company)
1,793,278
6,778
Total Assets
2,480,256
7.929
Equity Attributable to owners of the
Company per Share (yen)
3,309.55
30,531.82
Net Sales
1,239,952
109
Operating Profit
101,145
▲842
Ordinary Income
－
▲1,873
Profit Attributable to owners of the Company
112,492
▲3,965
Basic Earnings per Share (yen)
207.60
▲17,864.25
4. Outline of the Business Section Subject to the Company Split
(1) Outline of the Business
Stock custodial business for ReCor Medical, Inc.
(2) Operating Results of the Business Section Subject to the Company Split
There are no operating results of the business, as the technology concerned is still in clinical development.
(3) Assets and Liabilities To be Split Off (scheduled)
(millions of yen)
Assets
Liabilities
Current liabilities
9,224
Current assets
25,558
5. Status of the Company after the Company Split
There will be no change in the trade name, location of the head office, name and title of the representative, line of business, paid-in capital or accounting term due to the Company Split.
6. Future Outlook
The Company Split is expected to have only minor impacts on the consolidated business results of the Company because it is a transaction between the Company and a wholly owned subsidiary.
Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:37:08 UTC