Otsuka : Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts for the first half of FY2019 (88KB)
0
07/29/2019 | 08:00pm EDT
July 30, 2019
For Immediate Release
Company name
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative
Tatsuo Higuchi
President and Representative Director, CEO
Code number
4578 First Section , Tokyo Stock Exchange
Inquiries
Yuji Kogure
Director, Investor Relations Department
Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts for the first half of FY2019
Based on our recent business results, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. hereby amend our consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2019, previously announced on February 13, 2019 and May 14, 2019.
1. Amendments to the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2019 (January 1 to June 30)
Profit
Business
Operating
Profit before
Profit
attributable
Basic
Revenue
to owners of
earnings per
profit*
profit
taxes
the
share
Company
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Yen
Previous forecast (A)
665,000
77,000
78,000
76,500
61,500
60,000
110.73
Revised forecast (B)
670,000
97,000
96,000
93,000
70,000
67,000
123.63
Amount of change (B-A)
5,000
20,000
18,000
16,500
8,500
7,000
Change (%)
0.8
26.0
23.1
21.6
13.8
11.7
(Reference) Consolidated
618,325
78,542
81,083
65,816
64,302
118.67
results for first half of FY2018
*Announced on May 14, 2019
2. Reasons for the amendments
Consolidated business profit, operating profit, profit before taxes, profit and profit attributable to owners of the company are projected to exceed the previous forecast because sales of four global products (Abilify Maintena, Rexulti, Samsca/JINARC/JYNARQUE and Lonsurf) in particular sales of JYNARQUE in U.S. are higher than expected, and selling, general and administrative expenses and R&D expenses are less than expected.
Please note that the full-year forecasts for FY 2019 (fiscal year ending December 31, 2019) will be announced on August 8, 2019 along with the first half actual financial results.
Note:
The above forecasts are based on information available and certain assumptions that the Company deems reasonable at the time of the announcement. Actual operating results may differ from these projections due to various factors.
Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 23:59:08 UTC