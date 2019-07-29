Otsuka : Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts for the first half of FY2019 (88KB)

Log in
Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts for the first half of FY2019

07/29/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

July 30, 2019

For Immediate Release

Company name

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative

Tatsuo Higuchi

President and Representative Director, CEO

Code number

4578 First Section , Tokyo Stock Exchange

Inquiries

Yuji Kogure

Director, Investor Relations Department

Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts for the first half of FY2019

Based on our recent business results, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. hereby amend our consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2019, previously announced on February 13, 2019 and May 14, 2019.

1. Amendments to the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2019 (January 1 to June 30)

Profit

Business

Operating

Profit before

Profit

attributable

Basic

Revenue

to owners of

earnings per

profit*

profit

taxes

the

share

Company

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

Previous forecast (A)

665,000

77,000

78,000

76,500

61,500

60,000

110.73

Revised forecast (B)

670,000

97,000

96,000

93,000

70,000

67,000

123.63

Amount of change (B-A)

5,000

20,000

18,000

16,500

8,500

7,000

Change (%)

0.8

26.0

23.1

21.6

13.8

11.7

(Reference) Consolidated

618,325

78,542

81,083

65,816

64,302

118.67

results for first half of FY2018

*Announced on May 14, 2019

2. Reasons for the amendments

Consolidated business profit, operating profit, profit before taxes, profit and profit attributable to owners of the company are projected to exceed the previous forecast because sales of four global products (Abilify Maintena, Rexulti, Samsca/JINARC/JYNARQUE and Lonsurf) in particular sales of JYNARQUE in U.S. are higher than expected, and selling, general and administrative expenses and R&D expenses are less than expected.

Please note that the full-year forecasts for FY 2019 (fiscal year ending December 31, 2019) will be announced on August 8, 2019 along with the first half actual financial results.

Note:

The above forecasts are based on information available and certain assumptions that the Company deems reasonable at the time of the announcement. Actual operating results may differ from these projections due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 23:59:08 UTC
