Otsuka : Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts for the first half of FY2019 (88KB)

July 30, 2019

Company name Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative Tatsuo Higuchi President and Representative Director, CEO Code number 4578 First Section , Tokyo Stock Exchange Inquiries Yuji Kogure Director, Investor Relations Department

Notice concerning amendments to the forecasts for the first half of FY2019

Based on our recent business results, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. hereby amend our consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2019, previously announced on February 13, 2019 and May 14, 2019.

1. Amendments to the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of FY2019 (January 1 to June 30)

Profit Business Operating Profit before Profit attributable Basic Revenue to owners of earnings per profit* profit taxes the share Company Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen Previous forecast (A) 665,000 77,000 78,000 76,500 61,500 60,000 110.73 Revised forecast (B) 670,000 97,000 96,000 93,000 70,000 67,000 123.63 Amount of change (B-A) 5,000 20,000 18,000 16,500 8,500 7,000 Change (%) 0.8 26.0 23.1 21.6 13.8 11.7 (Reference) Consolidated 618,325 78,542 81,083 65,816 64,302 118.67 results for first half of FY2018 *Announced on May 14, 2019

2. Reasons for the amendments

Consolidated business profit, operating profit, profit before taxes, profit and profit attributable to owners of the company are projected to exceed the previous forecast because sales of four global products (Abilify Maintena, Rexulti, Samsca/JINARC/JYNARQUE and Lonsurf) in particular sales of JYNARQUE in U.S. are higher than expected, and selling, general and administrative expenses and R&D expenses are less than expected.

Please note that the full-year forecasts for FY 2019 (fiscal year ending December 31, 2019) will be announced on August 8, 2019 along with the first half actual financial results.

Note:

The above forecasts are based on information available and certain assumptions that the Company deems reasonable at the time of the announcement. Actual operating results may differ from these projections due to various factors.