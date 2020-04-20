Otsuka : Notice regarding Postponement of the Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 First Quarter (23KB)

April 20, 2020 Company Name Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Name of Representative Tatsuo Higuchi President and Representative Director, CEO Code Number 4578, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Contact Yuji Kogure Director, Investor Relations Department (Phone: +81-3-6361-7411)

Notice regarding Postponement of the Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for

FY2020 First Quarter

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that the Company has decided to postpone the announcement of the Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, from May 14, 2020 to May 28, 2020. Details are as follows:

1. Postponement of the Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 First Quarter

The Company has decided to postpone the announcement of the Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter of FY2020 (January 1 through March 31, 2020) to May 28, 2020 from the initial schedule of May 14, 2020.

2. Reasons for the Postponement

Due to the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a national emergency declaration has been issued in Japan and lockdowns (urban blockages) and curfews have been imposed in many countries of the world. Under these circumstances, there have been a delay in account closing procedures and other operations of the Otsuka group in Japan and overseas. In consideration of the situation, the Company has decided to postpone the announcement schedule for the Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter of FY2020 ended March 31, 2020.

3. Current situation

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and maintain business continuity, the Otsuka group is taking measures to ensure the health and safety of employees, such as telecommuting and staggered working hours.