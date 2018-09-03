Otsuka : Pharmaceutical Completes Acquisition of Visterra (84KB)

Log in
09/03/2018 | 01:42am CEST

September 3, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company name:

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative name:

Tatsuo Higuchi

President and Representative Director, CEO

Stock ticker:

4578, Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Contact:

Yuji Kogure

Director, Investor Relations Department

Telephone: +81-3-6361-7411

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Completes Acquisition of Visterra

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka), a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., completed its acquisition* of Visterra, Inc. (Visterra) on August 31, 2018, following the fulfillment of completion requirements including expiration or termination of the waiting period under U.S. antitrust laws and the completion of required legal procedures for the transaction.

Upon the completion of the acquisition, Visterra became a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka America, Inc., which is a U.S. holding company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. of Japan.

*The agreement for the acquisition was announced on July 11, 2018"Otsuka Pharmaceutical to Acquire Visterra"

The impact of this acquisition on the current year's operational results will be announced upon finalization of accounting treatment.

1

Disclaimer

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 23:41:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 301 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 117 B
Finance 2018 151 B
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 24,39
P/E ratio 2019 20,45
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 2 907 B
Chart OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6 071  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Higuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ichiro Otsuka Chairman
Yuko Makino Director & Executive Director-Finance
Atsumasa Makise Director
Sadanobu Tobe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD4.01%26 153
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES14.38%22 122
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.9.77%14 274
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-34.38%10 831
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD34.08%9 764
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED4.91%9 061
