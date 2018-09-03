Otsuka : Pharmaceutical Completes Acquisition of Visterra (84KB)

September 3, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company name: Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative name: Tatsuo Higuchi President and Representative Director, CEO Stock ticker: 4578, Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Contact: Yuji Kogure Director, Investor Relations Department

Telephone: +81-3-6361-7411

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Completes Acquisition of Visterra

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka), a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., completed its acquisition* of Visterra, Inc. (Visterra) on August 31, 2018, following the fulfillment of completion requirements including expiration or termination of the waiting period under U.S. antitrust laws and the completion of required legal procedures for the transaction.

Upon the completion of the acquisition, Visterra became a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka America, Inc., which is a U.S. holding company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. of Japan.

*The agreement for the acquisition was announced on July 11, 2018"Otsuka Pharmaceutical to Acquire Visterra"

The impact of this acquisition on the current year's operational results will be announced upon finalization of accounting treatment.

1