Otsuka : Subsidiary Avanir Pharmaceuticals Reports Top-line Data from Second Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Investigational AVP-786 for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Agitation in Patients with Alzheimer's Dementia (79KB)

09/27/2019 | 03:43am EDT

For Immediate Release

September 27, 2019

Company name

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative

Tatsuo Higuchi

President and Representative Director, CEO

Code number

4578 First Section , Tokyo Stock Exchange

Inquiries

Yuji Kogure

Director, Investors Relations Department

Otsuka's Subsidiary Avanir Pharmaceuticals Reports Top-line Data from Second Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Investigational AVP-786 for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Agitation in Patients with Alzheimer's Dementia

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announces that its U.S.-based, indirect subsidiary Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reports results from the second study of its phase 3 clinical development program investigating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AVP-786 (deudextromethorphan hydrobromide [d6-DM]/quinidine sulfate [Q]) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe agitation in patients with Alzheimer's dementia.

The trial did not meet its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints. Patients treated with AVP-786 did not experience a statistically significant improvement in agitation compared to patients treated with placebo, as measured by the Cohen- Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI, a 29-item scale to measure agitation), the trial's primary endpoint.

This was a 12-week, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study.

The most common adverse events in patients receiving AVP-786 versus those receiving placebo were falls, urinary tract infection, and somnolence (greater than 5% incidence). No deaths were considered related to treatment.

-1-

Disclaimer

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 07:42:09 UTC
