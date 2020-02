Otsuka : announces FY2019 financial results

Business Results (February 14, 2020)Business Results for 3Q (November 12, 2019)Business Results for 2Q (August 8, 2019)Business Results for 1Q (May 14, 2019)Business Results (February 13, 2019)Business Results for 3Q (November 14, 2018)Business Results for 2Q (August 8, 2018)Business Results for 1Q (May 11, 2018)Business Results (February 14, 2018)Business Results for 3Q (November 14, 2017)Business Results for 2Q (August 8, 2017)Business Results for 1Q (May 12, 2017)Business Results (February 14, 2017)Business Results for 3Q (November 11, 2016)Business Results for 2Q (August 9, 2016)Business Results for 1Q (May 13, 2016)Business Results (February 12, 2016)Business Results for 3Q (November 13, 2015)Business Results for 2Q (August 7, 2015)Business Results for 1Q (May 13, 2015)Business Results (February 13, 2015)Business Results for 2Q (November 13, 2014)Business Results for 1Q (August 8, 2014)Business Results (May 14, 2014)Business Results for 3Q (February 13, 2014)Business Results for 2Q (November 13, 2013)Business Results for 1Q (August 8, 2013)Business Results (May 14, 2013)Business Results for 3Q (February 13, 2013)Business Results for 2Q (November 13, 2012)Business Results for 1Q (August 9, 2012)Business Results (May 11, 2012)Business Results for 3Q (February 10,2012)Business Results for 2Q (November 10,2011)Business Results for 1Q (August 9,2011)Business Results (May 12,2011)Business Results for 3Q (February 14,2011)Business Results for 2Q (December 15,2010)Business Results (May 14,2010)Business Results (May 15,2009)