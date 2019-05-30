Otsuka : announces the Third Medium-Term Management Plan (65KB)

Changes in the External Environment

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces its Third Medium-Term Management Plan, a five-year road map that commences in FY2019, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The overview of the plan is outlined briefly as follows.

Business profit = Revenue - Cost of sales - Selling, generaland administrative expenses + Share of loss (profit) ofassociates - Research and development expenses

The notion of growthachieved through acquisitions and other forms of strategic investment is not factored in.

Aggressive R&D investments and continuous development of new drugs that drive revenue growth on and beyond next

Achievement of targets through steady growth of mainstay products and brands in the Pharmaceutical business and the Nutraceutical business (organic growth)

Business Strategy: New value creation and existing business value maximization

1) Accelerate growth through strategic initiatives geared to mainstay products and brands

Enhance strategic initiatives upon designating the following products and brands as growth drivers: four global products in Pharmaceuticals (Abilify Maintena, Rexulti, Samsca/JINARC/JYNARQUE, LONSURF), three major brands in Nutraceuticals (POCARI SWEAT, Nature Made, Nutrition & Santé SAS products), three growth brands in Nutraceuticals (Daiya Foods Inc. products, EQUELLE, BODY MAINTÉ).

2) Initiatives geared to next-generation business and products

Launch and foster new products that spur sustainable growth in the Pharmaceutical business and the Nutraceutical business.

Pharmaceutical business:

The Company will address the challenge of expanding into new frontiers that "Only Otsuka Can Do," providing solutions to unmet medical needs and generating innovation from original and diverse research platforms.

Nutraceutical business:

The Company will maintain high profit-margin structure by creating new concepts with sights set on changes in the business environment and addressing challenges of expanding into new categories and new areas.

Financial Policy: Business management with a corporate wide awareness of capital costs

Balancing investment for future growth and shareholder return Focusing on acquiring funds for growth investment and shareholder returns Establishing a management platform to support rapid global expansion aimed at realizing disciplined management in practice

Reference

Presentation material of the plan is available on the website below: https://www.otsuka.com/en/ir/library/presentation.html

Basedon the Otsuka Group's corporate philosophy"Otsuka-people creatingnew products for better healthworldwide," the Group strives to contribute to healthier lives for people around the world.

Disclaimer:

This material contains forward-looking statements regarding the financial conditions, results of operations and business activities of the Group . All forward-looking statements, due to their inherent nature, will be influenced by future events and developments for which the occurrence is uncertain, and therefore involve risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions you in advance that actual financial conditions, results of operations and business activities could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

