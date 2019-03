Otsuka : appoints Board Members and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (194KB)

March 28, 2019

Otsuka Holdings appoints Board Members and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President and Representative

Director, CEO: Tatsuo Higuchi) announced the board members and audit & supervisory board members as detailed below were ratified today at the annual general shareholders' meeting and a meeting of its Board of Directors.

Board Members and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Title Name Chairman and Representative Director Ichiro Otsuka President and Representative Director, CEO Tatsuo Higuchi Senior Managing Director Yoshiro Matsuo Executive Director, CFO Yuko Makino Executive Director, Business Portfolio Management Shuichi Takagi (new appointment) Executive Director Sadanobu Tobe Executive Director Atsumasa Makise Executive Director Masayuki Kobayashi Executive Director Noriko Tojo Outside Director Yukio Matsutani Outside Director Ko Sekiguchi Outside Director Yoshihisa Aoki (new appointment) Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Yozo Toba Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Hiroshi Sugawara Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Yoko Wachi Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Kazuo Takahashi

*Tadaaki Konose retired as outside director.