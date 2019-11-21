Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.    OTTW

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC.

(OTTW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. APPROVES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 06:28pm EST

OTTAWA, Ill., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 21, 2019 – Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTTW) (the “Company”), the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB (the “Bank”), announced today that it has approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of 317,307 shares, representing 10% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock.  As of September 30, 2019, the Company had repurchased a total of 327,089 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.96 per share as part of its previously approved stock repurchase program, which will expire on November 29, 2019.  Repurchases will be conducted through open market purchases, which may include purchases under a trading plan adopted pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1, or through privately negotiated transactions.  Repurchases will be made from time to time depending on market conditions and other factors. 

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on or about December 18, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2019.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.ottawasavings.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company.  We caution that such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties and actual results could differ materially and, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:
Craig M. Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5437

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTTAWA BANCORP, INC.
06:28pOttawa bancorp, inc. approves stock repurchase program and announces quarterl..
GL
11/14OTTAWA BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
11/01OTTAWA BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
11/01Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/04OTTAWA BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/22Ottawa bancorp, inc. announces cash dividend
GL
08/19OTTAWA BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/14OTTAWA SAVINGS BANCORP : BANCORP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
08/02OTTAWA BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/02Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Chart OTTAWA BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTTAWA BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Craig M. Hepner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon L. Kranov Chairman
Mark Stoudt Executive VP, Chief Operating & Lending Officer
Marc N. Kingry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Michael Adler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTTAWA BANCORP, INC.1.28%41
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.76%406 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.69%294 050
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.77%286 383
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.25%226 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%206 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group