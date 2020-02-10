Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
0
02/10/2020 | 05:01pm EST
OTTAWA, Ill., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq CM: OTTW), the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.6 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.18 per basic diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $1.94 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.62 per basic and per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company experienced an increase in loan originations which drove growth in the loan portfolio. The loan portfolio increased to $247.8 million as of December 31, 2019 from $235.9 million as of December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans increased from $1.5 million at December 31, 2018 to $2.3 million at December 31, 2019, which caused the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans to increase from 0.63% at December 31, 2018 to 0.90% at December 31, 2019. Additionally, through December 31, 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of 340,669 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.95 per share as part of the stock repurchase program approved on November 20, 2019 and its previous stock repurchase programs that expired in November, 2018 and November, 2019.
Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.6 million compared to net income of $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Total interest and dividend income was $0.2 million higher for the three months ended December 31, 2019 than it was for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was offset by higher interest expense during the 2019 period. Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased slightly but was offset by a corresponding increase in total other expenses leaving net income comparable.
Net interest income increased by $0.1 million, or 2.7%, to $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Interest and dividend income increased $0.2 million, or 8.4%, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $13.1 million. The increase in interest and dividend income was partially offset by an increase in interest expense as the average cost of funds increased 24 basis points to 1.42% for the three months ended December 2019. The net interest margin decreased 7 basis points during the three months ended December 2019 to 3.34% from 3.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.2 million for each of the three month periods ended December 2019 and 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $2.9 million, or 1.17% of total gross loans at December 31, 2019 compared to $2.6 million, or 1.10% of gross loans at December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2019 were $27 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. General reserves were higher at December 31, 2019, when compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to the balances in most loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. This increase in the allowance due to loan growth was partially offset by improvements in historical loss levels. Although non-performing loans increased, the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of December 31, 2019 were approximately $17,000 lower than they were as of December, 2018 due to the transfer of one non-performing loan to foreclosed real estate, the charge-off of the specific reserve for a non-performing loan, improvements in the payment status of several other non-performing loans and the new loans added not requiring as large of specific reserves as those removed.
Total other income was $0.6 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. The increase during the 2019 period was due to an increase in gains on the sale of loans and an increase in loan origination and servicing income. These increases were due to the increase in loan originations during the 2019 period. These increases were mostly offset by a decrease in customer service fees and other income.
Total other expense was $2.0 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. There was an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense during the 2019 period due to the addition of a commercial lender and a senior credit analyst. Additionally, other expenses increased as well. These increases were offset by decreases in deposit insurance premiums, legal and professional services and data processing fees.
The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.2 million for both of the three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.
Comparison of Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
Net income was $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 which is a $0.1 million or 2.9% decrease from $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net income was primarily the result of total other expense and tax expense increasing more than the increase in total other income and net interest income after provision for loan losses.
Net interest income increased by $0.3 million, or 3.3%, to $9.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $9.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Interest and dividend income increased $1.4 million, or 12.8%, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $21.0 million. The increase in interest and dividend income was partially offset by an increase in interest expense as the average cost of funds increased 40 basis points to 1.36% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 16 basis points, or 4.67% during the year ended December 31, 2019 to 3.41% from 3.57% for the year ended December 31, 2018.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.6 million for year ended December 31, 2019 and a provision for loan losses of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $2.9 million, or 1.17% of total gross loans at December 31, 2019 compared to $2.6 million, or 1.10% of gross loans at December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. General reserves were higher at December 31, 2019, when compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to the balances in all loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. This increase in the allowance due to loan growth was partially offset by improvements in historical loss levels. Although non-performing loans increased, the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of December 31, 2019 were approximately $17,000 lower than they were as of December, 2018 due to the transfer of one non-performing loan to foreclosed real estate, the charge-off of the specific reserve for a non-performing loan, improvements in the payment status of several other non-performing loans and the new loans added not requiring as large of specific reserves as those removed.
Total other income increased to $2.5 million for year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in gains on sale of loans, an increase in the origination of mortgage servicing rights, and an increase in loan origination and servicing income all of which were primarily the result of increased loan volume in 2019. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in customer service fees and a decrease in gain on sale of foreclosed real estate.
Total other expense increased $0.4 million, or 5.2%, to $8.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, occupancy, data processing and other costs. These increases were offset slightly by reductions in loan expense, deposit insurance premiums, and legal and professional fees.
The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.7 million for both of the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.
Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
Total consolidated assets as of December 31, 2019 were $300.5 million, an increase of $7.7 million, or 2.63%, from $292.8 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $11.9 million in the net loan portfolio, an increase in time deposits of $3.0 million and an increase in loans held for sale of $1.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $4.1 million, a decrease in federal funds sold of $1.5 million, a decrease in securities available for sale of $1.0 million and an overall $1.8 million decrease in the remaining other asset categories.
Cash and cash equivalents decreased $4.1 million, or 48.8%, to $4.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $8.4 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily a result of cash used in investing activities of $12.5 million exceeding cash provided by financing activities of $5.1 million and cash provided by operating activities of $3.3 million.
Securities available for sale decreased $1.0 million, or 3.9%, to $24.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $25.5 million at December 31, 2018, as paydowns, calls, and maturities exceeded new securities purchases.
Net loans increased $11.9 million, or 5.0%, to $247.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $235.9 million at December 31, 2018 primarily as a result of a $13.4 million increase in one-to-four family loans, a $6.6 million increase in commercial loans and a $5.1 million increase in consumer direct loans. The increases were offset by decreases of $1.0 million in multi-family loans, $4.7 million in non-residential real estate loans and $7.5 million in purchased auto loans.
Total deposits increased $12.9 million, or 5.8%, to $236.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $223.4 million at December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, interest bearing checking accounts increased by $8.2 million and certificates of deposit increased by $8.4 million as compared to December 31, 2018. The increases were offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing checking accounts of $0.4 million, a decrease in savings accounts of $0.7 million and a decrease in money market accounts of $2.6 million as compared to December 31, 2018.
FHLB advances decreased $3.0 million, or 24.9% to $9.1 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $12.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease was related to the maturing of several advances that had been used to fund loan growth.
Stockholders’ equity decreased $2.1 million, or 4.0% to $50.7 million at December 31, 2019 from $52.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease reflects $2.8 million used to repurchase and cancel 204,448 outstanding shares of Company common stock and the payment of $1.9 million in cash dividends. The decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in other comprehensive income due to an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale, net income of $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and proceeds from stock options exercised, equity incentive plan shares issued and the allocation of ESOP shares totaling $0.3 million.
Annual Meeting of Stockholders
On February 10, 2020, the Company also announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.ottawasavings.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, and market disruptions. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
3,534,925
$
2,416,568
Interest bearing deposits
765,486
6,013,890
Total cash and cash equivalents
4,300,411
8,430,458
Time deposits
3,221,500
250,000
Federal funds sold
4,185,000
5,663,000
Securities available for sale
24,515,759
25,533,767
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,937,632 and $2,627,738
at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
247,775,814
235,926,419
Loans held for sale
1,225,526
-
Premises and equipment, net
6,517,922
6,621,080
Accrued interest receivable
875,104
824,542
Deferred tax assets
1,743,161
1,898,141
Cash value of life insurance
2,389,530
2,341,453
Goodwill
649,869
649,869
Core deposit intangible
169,999
228,000
Other assets
2,962,101
4,469,350
Total assets
$
300,531,696
$
292,836,079
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
13,664,986
$
14,057,719
Interest bearing
222,648,518
209,390,810
Total deposits
236,313,504
223,448,529
Accrued interest payable
8,146
5,648
FHLB advances
9,068,030
12,087,152
Other liabilities
4,431,141
4,470,384
Total liabilities
249,820,821
240,011,713
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 3,160,154 and 3,358,922
shares issued at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
31,594
33,589
Additional paid-in-capital
32,845,639
35,579,606
Retained earnings
18,938,633
18,859,232
Unallocated ESOP shares
(1,398,600
)
(1,576,616
)
Unallocated management recognition plan shares
(30,944
)
(40,361
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
324,553
(31,084
)
Total stockholders' equity
50,710,875
52,824,366
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
300,531,696
$
292,836,079
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
2,948,853
$
2,687,618
$
11,540,665
$
10,229,770
Securities:
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities
71,914
75,443
295,450
281,418
State and municipal securities
100,357
102,547
399,547
408,467
Dividends on non-marketable equity securities
6,688
10,062
25,786
24,535
Interest-bearing deposits
74,212
79,458
255,664
155,322
Total interest and dividend income
3,202,024
2,955,127
12,517,112
11,099,012
Interest expense:
Deposits
767,510
574,632
2,822,675
1,762,113
Borrowings
67,492
75,383
277,051
218,512
Total interest expense
835,002
650,015
3,099,726
1,980,625
Net interest income
2,367,022
2,305,112
9,417,386
9,118,387
Provision for loan losses
190,000
150,000
595,000
527,500
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
2,177,022
2,155,112
8,822,386
8,590,887
Other income:
Gain on sale of loans
130,337
120,402
759,015
584,929
Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net
16,128
17,187
16,128
116,295
Loan origination and servicing income
303,371
242,718
949,439
858,087
Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization
(10,686
)
(3,747
)
87,895
23,230
Customer service fees
102,197
143,022
472,973
527,739
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
12,666
12,032
48,077
47,653
Gain/(Loss) on sale of repossessed assets, net
6,524
(11
)
18,502
4,917
Other
30,126
47,371
118,604
119,977
Total other income
590,663
578,974
2,470,633
2,282,827
Other expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
1,050,019
1,039,589
4,729,967
4,295,121
Directors fees
43,000
43,000
172,000
180,750
Occupancy
183,698
143,519
683,060
637,872
Deposit insurance premium
-
16,077
33,565
66,010
Legal and professional services
22,698
108,926
326,100
388,199
Data processing
160,642
179,391
682,547
664,601
Loan expense
179,759
172,642
718,198
725,125
Valuation adjustments and expenses on foreclosed real estate
2,293
837
34,714
26,102
Other
348,732
258,842
1,250,018
1,216,412
Total other expenses
1,990,841
1,962,823
8,630,169
8,200,192
Income before income tax expense
776,844
771,263
2,662,850
2,673,522
Income tax expense
219,096
202,555
725,503
679,216
Net income
$
557,748
$
568,708
$
1,937,347
$
1,994,306
Basic earnings per share
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.62
$
0.62
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.62
$
0.62
Dividends per share
$
0.063
$
0.050
$
0.629
$
0.265
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Selected Financial Data and Ratios
(Unaudited)
At December 31,
At December 31,
2019
2018
(In thousands, except per share data)
Financial Condition Data:
Total Assets
$300,532
$292,836
Loans, net (1)
247,776
235,926
Securities available for sale
24,516
25,534
Deposits
236,314
223,449
Stockholders' Equity
50,711
52,824
Book Value per common share
$16.05
$ 15.73
Tangible Book Value per common share (2)
$15.79
$ 15.47
(1) Net of loans in process, deferred loan (cost) fees and allowance for loan losses.
(2) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(In thousands, except per share data)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Operations Data:
Total interest and dividend income
$3,202
$2,955
$12,517
$11,099
Total interest expense
835
650
3,100
1,981
Net interest income
2,367
2,305
9,417
9,118
Provision for loan losses
190
150
595
528
Total other income
591
579
2,471
2,283
Total other expense
1,991
1,963
8,630
8,200
Income tax expense
219
202
726
679
Net income
$558
$569
$1,937
$1,994
Basic earnings per share
$0.18
$0.18
$0.62
$0.62
Diluted earnings per share
$0.184
$0.18
$0.62
$0.62
Dividends per share
$0.063
$0.05
$0.629
$0.265
At or for the
At or for the
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (5)
0.74
%
0.79
%
0.65
%
0.73
%
Return on average stockholders' equity (5)
3.77
4.32
3.29
3.77
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
19.56
18.20
19.86
19.29
Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period
16.87
18.04
16.87
18.04
Net interest rate spread (1) (5)
3.10
3.19
3.17
3.39
Net interest margin (2) (5)
3.34
3.41
3.41
3.57
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
120.48
122.98
121.54
123.14
Other expense to average assets
0.66
0.68
2.91
2.99
Efficiency ratio (3)
67.30
68.06
72.59
71.92
Dividend payout ratio
35.00
27.78
101.45
42.74
At or for the
At or for the
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
Regulatory Capital Ratios (4):
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets)
22.21
%
21.08
%
Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets)
20.96
19.88
Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets)
20.96
19.88
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets)
15.00
15.16
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding
0.11
0.16
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding
1.17
1.10
Non-performing loans to gross loans (6)
0.90
0.63
Non-performing assets to total assets (6)
0.75
0.54
Other Data:
Number of full-service offices
3
3
(1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income.
(4) Ratios are for Ottawa Savings Bank.
(5) Annualized.
(6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate, and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.