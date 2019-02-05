Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Otter Tail Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend

02/05/2019 | 12:01pm EST

FERGUS FALLS, Minn., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) announced today the Board of Directors increased the company’s quarterly common stock dividend to $0.35 per share. The increase brings the annual indicated dividend rate to $1.40 per share, a $.06 increase over the 2018 rate. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2019.

This 4.5 percent increase demonstrates our strong commitment to our shareholders and shows the confidence the board of directors has in our ability to deliver sustainable earnings and cash flows. We expect future dividend increases to be in line with earnings growth while maintaining a targeted payout ratio in the range of 60 to 70 percent.  

This represents the 80th year (321st consecutive quarter) dividends have been paid on common stock.

The corporation will issue a news release announcing year end 2018 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 18, 2019 and has scheduled an earnings call for Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 CT.

About Otter Tail Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

CONTACT: Investor Relations
(800) 664-1259

Otter Tail Corporation Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
