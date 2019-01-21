Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on 2018 Financial Results

FERGUS FALLS, Minn., Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otter Tail Corporation will issue a news release announcing 2018 earnings results after market close on Monday, February 18, 2019 and will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the corporation’s financial and operating performance.



Accompanying slides will be posted on the corporation’s website before the webcast begins. To access the live webcast, go to www.ottertail.com/presentations.cfm and select “Webcast.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen. A copy of the webcast will be available on the corporation’s website shortly after the call.

Dial 877-312-8789 to be able to ask a question during the conference call, or dial 866-634-1342 to listen only. Please contact Loren Hanson at 218-739-8481 or lhanson@ottertail.com with any questions on how to participate.