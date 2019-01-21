Log in
News Summary

Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on 2018 Financial Results

01/21/2019 | 11:41am EST

FERGUS FALLS, Minn., Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otter Tail Corporation will issue a news release announcing 2018 earnings results after market close on Monday, February 18, 2019 and will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the corporation’s financial and operating performance.

Accompanying slides will be posted on the corporation’s website before the webcast begins. To access the live webcast, go to www.ottertail.com/presentations.cfm and select “Webcast.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen. A copy of the webcast will be available on the corporation’s website shortly after the call. 

Dial 877-312-8789 to be able to ask a question during the conference call, or dial 866-634-1342 to listen only. Please contact Loren Hanson at 218-739-8481 or lhanson@ottertail.com with any questions on how to participate.

About Otter Tail Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

Otter Tail Corporation Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 884 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 1 919 M
Chart OTTER TAIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Otter Tail Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTTER TAIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 43,0 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles S. MacFarlane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Ivey Partain Chairman
Kevin G. Moug Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen M. Bohn Independent Director
John D. Erickson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTTER TAIL CORPORATION-2.56%1 919
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.81%61 051
IBERDROLA0.66%52 480
DOMINION ENERGY-3.76%51 849
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.51%48 584
EXELON CORPORATION2.17%44 560
