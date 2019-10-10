Log in
OTTER TAIL CORPORATION

(OTTR)
Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
08/14OTTER TAIL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05OTTER TAIL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

10/10/2019

FERGUS FALLS, Minn., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otter Tail Corporation will issue a news release announcing third quarter 2019 earnings results after market close on Monday, November 4, 2019 and will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the corporation’s financial and operating performance.

Accompanying slides will be posted on the corporation’s website before the webcast begins. To access the live webcast go to www.ottertail.com/presentations.cfm and select “Webcast.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen. A copy of the webcast will be available on the corporation’s website shortly after the call. 

Dial 877-312-8789 to be able to ask a question during the conference call, or dial 866-634-1342 to listen only. Please contact Loren Hanson at 218-739-8481 or lhanson@ottertail.com with any questions on how to participate.

About Otter Tail Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 956 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 88,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 2 127 M
Technical analysis trends OTTER TAIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 52,50  $
Last Close Price 53,51  $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles S. MacFarlane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Ivey Partain Chairman
Kevin G. Moug Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen M. Bohn Independent Director
John D. Erickson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTTER TAIL CORPORATION7.80%2 127
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.34.25%111 803
ENEL S.P.A.35.11%76 070
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.27%69 968
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.83%66 855
IBERDROLA33.26%65 318
