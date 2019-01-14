Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Otto Energy Limited    OEL   AU000000OEL3

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED (OEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/14
0.045 AUD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BYE: SM 71 Production Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 06:49pm EST

15 January 2019

ASX Release

South Marsh Island 71 Project Update

  • As of 15 January 2019 the South Marsh Island Block 71 F Platform has produced in excess of 1 million barrels of oil.

  • Initial capital investment for exploration and development of SM 71 has been recovered.

Byron Energy Limited ("Byron or the Company") (ASX: BYE) would like to provide the following project performance and production update at the Company operated South Marsh Island Block 71 ("SM71") F Platform.

This morning, on January 15th (January 14th US time), the SM71 facility produced and sold its 1 millionth barrel of oil (gross) since initial production began on March 23, 2018. To date the facility has yet to see any produced water and continues to operate in accordance with our last production update (ASX release dated 21 December 2018). The facility has also produced over 1.3 billion cubic feet of gas which is approximately equivalent, on a revenue basis, to an additional 70,000 barrels of oil (approximately).

Initial capital investment for the construction of the platform, the drilling and completion of the three wells, required pipelines and all seismic acquisition and federal leasing expenses has also been recovered.

Byron, through its wholly owned subsidiary Byron Energy Inc. is the operator of SM71 and has a 50% working interest and a 40.625% net revenue interest in SM71. Otto Energy Limited group (ASX: OEL) holds the remaining interest in SM71.

CEO Comment:

Maynard V. Smith, Byron CEO, had this say about the SM71 Project:

"A million barrels of oil production with no water, in under a year, is an amazingly good start for our SM71 discovery. This discovery proves, beyond any doubt, that very good production and substantial reserves, can still be found in these old fields by applying absolute state of the art geophysical data. We will continue to use this strategy over structurally complex domes in the Gulf of Mexico and very much look forward to our next discovery."

Level 4 480 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Telephone 03 8610 6583 Fax 03 8610 6334 Email info@byronenergy.com.auwww.byronenergy.com.au

ABN 88 113 436 141

******************************************************************************************

For further information, please contact:

Maynard Smith

Peter Love

CEO

Investor Relations

61 2 6685 3115

61 7 3121 5674

****************************************************************************************** ****************************************************************************************** About Byron:

Byron Energy Limited ("Byron or the Company') (ASX: BYE) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Australia, with operations in the shallow water offshore Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company has grown through exploration and development and currently has working interests in a portfolio of leases in federal and state waters. Byron's experienced management team has a proven record of accomplishment of advancing high quality oil and gas projects from exploration to production in the shallow water in the Gulf of Mexico. For more information on Byron please visit the Company's website at www.byronenergy.com.au.

******************************************************************************************

2

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 23:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
06:49pBYE : SM 71 Production Update
PU
01/06OTTO ENERGY : Alaska operations update winx 1
PU
2018OTTO ENERGY : Appendix 3Y - Jetter, Allen, Macliver, Boserio, Senycia
PU
2018OTTO ENERGY : Appendix 3B - Issue of Shares and Performance Rights
PU
2018OTTO ENERGY : Amendment to Director Terms - P Senycia
PU
2018BYE : SM 71 Project Update
PU
2018OTTO ENERGY : Amendment to Key Terms of Convertible Note
PU
201888E : Operations Update - Key Permits Granted
PU
2018OTTO ENERGY : Alaska Operations Update - Winx-1 Well
PU
2018RMP : Alaska Update - Key Permits Granted
PU
More news
Chart OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Otto Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,10  AUD
Spread / Average Target 122%
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Allen Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Johann Baptist Jetter Chairman
David Rich Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Alexander Macliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Martyn Boserio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTTO ENERGY LIMITED12.50%60
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.48%76 500
CNOOC LTD0.33%73 092
EOG RESOURCES11.08%57 521
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.89%49 666
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD9.44%31 965
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.