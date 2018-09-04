BYE: Weiss-Adler No 1 Well Drilling Ahead at 4,900 ft

4 September 2018

ASX Release

Byron Weiss-Adler No. 1 Drilling Operations Update

 The Byron Weiss-Adler No. 1 well is currently drilling ahead at a depth of 4,900ft MD

 The 16-inch casing string has been cemented in place at a depth of 4,040 ft MD

Byron Energy Limited ("Byron or the Company") (ASX: BYE) is pleased to advise that the Byron operated

Weiss-Adler, et. al. No. 1 well ("Byron Weiss-Adler #1") was drilled to a depth of 4,045 feet Measured

Depth ("MD") and the 16-inch casing was set and cemented in place. As of 3:30 pm US Central Daylight Time on Monday, 3rdSeptember 2018, the Byron Weiss-Adler #1 well is currently drilling ahead at 4,900 feet MD.

The Byron Weiss-Adler #1 exploration well is being drilled, using the Parker Drilling Company Rig #77-B, to a depth of 18,294 ft MD, 18,000 ft True Vertical Depth ("TVD"). The well is expected to take approximately 75 days to reach total depth.

Byron Energy Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is the operator of the Byron Weiss-Adler #1 well, has a 43% working interest and a 32.035% net revenue interest in the well. The participants and their respective interests in the Byron Weiss-Adler No. 1 well are:

Participant Participating Interest in Byron Weiss-Adler #1 well Post earn-in Bivouac Peak project area Working Interest Net Revenue Interest Byron Energy Limited group (Operator) (ASX: BYE) 43.00% 43.00% 32.035% Otto Energy Limited group ("Otto") (ASX: OEL) 40.00% 40.00% 29.800% Metgasco Limited ("Metgasco") (ASX: MEL) 10.00% 10.00% 7.450%% NOLA Oil and Gas Ventures LLC ("NOLA") 7.00% 7.00% 5.215% 100.00% 100.00% 74.500%%

Further details regarding the well are detailed in Byron's recent ASX release dated 27th August, 2018.

Byron will issue progress reports on operations on the Byron Weiss-Adler No.1 as material developments occur.

Level 4 480 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Telephone 03 8610 6583 Fax 03 8610 6334 Email i n fo@byronenergy.com.auwww.byronenergy.com.au

ABN 88 113 436 141

*************************************************************************************

For further information, please contact:

Maynard Smith Peter Love CEO Investor Relations 61 2 6685 3115 61 7 3121 5674

*************************************************************************************

About Byron:

Byron Energy Limited ("Byron or the Company')(ASX: BYE) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Australia, with operations in the shallow water offshore Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company has grown through exploration and development and currently has working interests in a portfolio of leases in federal and state waters. Byron's experienced management team has a proven record of accomplishment of advancing high quality oil and gas projects from exploration to production in the shallow water in the Gulf of Mexico. For more information on Byron please visit the Company's website atwww.byronenergy.com.au.

2/2