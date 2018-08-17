IFL: Amendment to Form 604 lodged 14/08/18 - OEL

Log in
0
08/17/2018 | 09:11am CEST

GPO Box 264 Melbourne VIC 3001

Phone 1800 653 894

Fax: 1800 558 539

17 August 2018

To whom it may concern,

RE: Substantial shareholding notice - 'OEL' 604 Notice lodged on 14/08

It has come to our attention that the 604 notice uploaded on 14 August 2018 for OEL, has old transaction data on the notice due to an error in the saving process.

Attached is the amended and correct notice.

Can this notice please replace the incorrect one lodged on 14 August 2018.

Regards,

Investment Operations IOOF Holdings Limited

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: ACN: ASX Code:

Otto Energy Limited 101 585 737

OEL

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 10/08/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on: 21/06/2018

The previous notice was dated: 19/06/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting Power

Person's votes

Voting Power

Ordinary

120,517,864

7.873%

118,673,345

6.773

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date

Person

Nature

Consideration

Class & number (ord)

Person's votes

20/06/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

5,454.82

83,736

83,736

83,736

464,766

21/06/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

30,276.27

464,766

464,766

22/06/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

73,877.85

1,134,087

1,134,087

26/06/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

171,446.51

2,553,286

2,553,286

4/07/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

7,686.87

130,000

130,000

5/07/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

108,753.29

1,808,576

1,808,576

17/07/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$

117,084.92

-1,955,718

-1,955,718

9/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$ 2,870,902.20

-39,961,557

-39,961,557

10/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

-

33,898,305

33,898,305

1,134,087

2,553,286

130,000

1,808,576

1,955,718

39,961,557

,898,305

4. Present Relevant Interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder

Registered holder of securities

Person Entitled to be holder

Nature of relevant interest

Class & Number (Ord)

Person's votes

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

NAB Asset Servicing

Investment Manager

81,780,932

81,780,932

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

BNP

Investment Manager

36,892,413

36,892,413

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

IOOF Holdings Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000

Otto Energy Limited

32 Delhi Street

West Perth WA 6005

Perennial Value Management Limited

Level 27, 88 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
