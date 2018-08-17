IFL: Amendment to Form 604 lodged 14/08/18 - OEL

GPO Box 264 Melbourne VIC 3001
Phone 1800 653 894
Fax: 1800 558 539
17 August 2018
To whom it may concern,
RE: Substantial shareholding notice - 'OEL' 604 Notice lodged on 14/08
It has come to our attention that the 604 notice uploaded on 14 August 2018 for OEL, has old transaction data on the notice due to an error in the saving process.
Attached is the amended and correct notice.
Can this notice please replace the incorrect one lodged on 14 August 2018.
Regards,
Investment Operations IOOF Holdings Limited
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: ACN: ASX Code:
Otto Energy Limited 101 585 737
OEL
1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:
IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722
This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.
There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 10/08/2018
The previous notice was given to the company on: 21/06/2018
The previous notice was dated: 19/06/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities
|
Previous notice
|
Present notice
|
Person's votes
|
Voting Power
|
Person's votes
|
Voting Power
|
Ordinary
|
120,517,864
|
7.873%
|
118,673,345
|
6.773
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date
|
Person
|
Nature
|
Consideration
|
Class & number (ord)
|
Person's votes
|
20/06/2018
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Purchased on market
|
$
5,454.82
|
83,736
|
83,736
83,736
464,766
|
21/06/2018
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Purchased on market
|
$
30,276.27
|
464,766
|
464,766
|
22/06/2018
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Purchased on market
|
$
73,877.85
|
1,134,087
|
1,134,087
|
26/06/2018
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Purchased on market
|
$
171,446.51
|
2,553,286
|
2,553,286
|
4/07/2018
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Purchased on market
|
$
7,686.87
|
130,000
|
130,000
|
5/07/2018
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Purchased on market
|
$
108,753.29
|
1,808,576
|
1,808,576
|
17/07/2018
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Sold on market
|
-$
117,084.92
|
-1,955,718
|
-1,955,718
|
9/08/2018
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Sold on market
|
-$ 2,870,902.20
|
-39,961,557
|
-39,961,557
|
10/08/2018
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Purchased on market
|
$
-
|
33,898,305
|
33,898,305
|
1,134,087
2,553,286
130,000
1,808,576
1,955,718
39,961,557
,898,305
4. Present Relevant Interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person Entitled to be holder
|
Nature of relevant interest
|
Class & Number (Ord)
|
Person's votes
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
NAB Asset Servicing
|
Investment Manager
|
81,780,932
|
81,780,932
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
BNP
|
Investment Manager
|
36,892,413
|
36,892,413
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name & ACN
|
Nature of association
|
Not applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
IOOF Holdings Limited
|
Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000
|
Otto Energy Limited
|
32 Delhi Street
West Perth WA 6005
|
Perennial Value Management Limited
|
Level 27, 88 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000