IFL: Amendment to Form 604 lodged 14/08/18 - OEL

17 August 2018

To whom it may concern,

RE: Substantial shareholding notice - 'OEL' 604 Notice lodged on 14/08

It has come to our attention that the 604 notice uploaded on 14 August 2018 for OEL, has old transaction data on the notice due to an error in the saving process.

Attached is the amended and correct notice.

Can this notice please replace the incorrect one lodged on 14 August 2018.

Regards,

Investment Operations IOOF Holdings Limited

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: ACN: ASX Code:

Otto Energy Limited 101 585 737

OEL

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 10/08/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on: 21/06/2018

The previous notice was dated: 19/06/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting Power Person's votes Voting Power Ordinary 120,517,864 7.873% 118,673,345 6.773

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date Person Nature Consideration Class & number (ord) Person's votes 20/06/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 5,454.82 83,736 83,736 83,736

464,766

21/06/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 30,276.27 464,766 464,766 22/06/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 73,877.85 1,134,087 1,134,087 26/06/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 171,446.51 2,553,286 2,553,286 4/07/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 7,686.87 130,000 130,000 5/07/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 108,753.29 1,808,576 1,808,576 17/07/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 117,084.92 -1,955,718 -1,955,718 9/08/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 2,870,902.20 -39,961,557 -39,961,557 10/08/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ - 33,898,305 33,898,305

1,134,087

2,553,286

130,000

1,808,576

1,955,718

39,961,557

,898,305

4. Present Relevant Interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder Registered holder of securities Person Entitled to be holder Nature of relevant interest Class & Number (Ord) Person's votes Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) NAB Asset Servicing Investment Manager 81,780,932 81,780,932 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) BNP Investment Manager 36,892,413 36,892,413

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN Nature of association Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: