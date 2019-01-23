Otto Energy : Alaska Operations Update - Winx-1

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

24 January 2019

ALASKA OPERATIONS UPDATE - WINX-1

 Ice road construction ~85% complete - ice pad build to commence shortly

 Third party rig inspection completed

 Rig mobilisation to commence in approximately 7 days

 Spud scheduled for mid-late February 2019

Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) ("Otto" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its oil and gas operations on the North Slope of Alaska.

Construction of the approximately 11 mile ice road to the Winx-1 exploration well location is now nearing completion, with pioneering progress at over 90%, base layer construction at 87% and final top layer (finished) progress at 77%. Ice pad construction will commence immediately upon completion of the ice road ahead of rig mobilisation in early February 2019.

The Nordic Rig#3 recently underwent a 6-day, third party inspection to ensure that rig machinery and equipment are functioning properly and are in accordance with requirements. Only minor issues found, which will be rectified over the days leading up to mobilisation. The rig was found to be in generally excellent condition and passed all major tests, including the ready to drill test.

Winx-1 is located approximately 4 miles east of the Horseshoe-1/1A well that significantly extended the highly successful Nanushuk play fairway to the south. Winx-1 will target gross best estimate prospective resource of 400 million barrels of oil (75 million barrels Otto's 18.75% net revenue interest) across multiple stacked objectives, including the Nanushuk Formation, which is the primary target of the well.

Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to oil and gas resources in relation to Alaska was compiled by Mr Paul Senycia BSc (Hons) (Mining Engineering), MAppSc (Exploration Geophysics), who has consented to the inclusion of such information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

Mr Senycia is a director of the Company, with more than 30 years relevant experience in the petroleum industry and is a member of The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). The resources included in this report have been prepared using definitions and guidelines consistent with the 2007 Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE)/World Petroleum Council (WPC)/ American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG)/ Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (SPEE) Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS). The resources information included in this report are based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Senycia. Mr Senycia is qualified in accordance with the requirements of ASX Listing Rule 5.41 and consents to the inclusion of the information in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

