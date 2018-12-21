Otto Energy : Appendix 3B - Issue of Shares and Performance Rights

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

21 December 2018

APPENDIX 3B - ISSUE OF SHARES AND PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Otto Energy Limited (ASX: OEL) ('Otto' or the 'Company') provides an Appendix 3B covering three changes to the securities on issue:

1. The issue of LTI performance rights to directors and staff on the terms approved by shareholders at the AGM on 15 November 2018.

The vesting hurdle for the rights is a compound TSR (Total Shareholder Return) of 15% per annum based on 90 day VWAP at the Measurement Date. The starting share price for measurement is A$0.0640. The indicative 90 day VWAP share prices required for vesting on each Measurement Date are set out below:

Measurement Date Indicative vesting hurdle share price 15/11/2019 A$ 0.0736 15/11/2020 A$ 0.0846 15/11/2021 A$ 0.0973

2. The issue of sign on performance rights to three new US staff members. The sign on performance rights form an important part of their remuneration packages and provide incentives linked to increases in shareholder value. Such sign on benefits are customary in the US. The terms of the sign on performance rights are the same as the LTI rights above (including the indicative vesting hurdle share prices) except that they are eligible for vesting 66.67% on 15 November 2019 and 33.33% on 15 November 2020; and

3. The issue of new shares to directors and staff following the vesting of previously issued performance rights on 29 November 2018 (Measurement Date).

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

Otto Energy Limited (Otto)ABN56 107 555 046

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to a) Ordinary Shares be issued b) Performance Rights - LTIc)Performance Rights - Sign On

2 Number of +securities issued or to a) 4,729,000 be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued b) 23,789,000 c) 8,879,000

3 Principal terms of the +securities a) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

b) Performance Rights which expire on 15

November 2023. One third of the rights vest on each of 15 November 2019, 2020 and 2021. If rights do not vest, they roll forward to the next vesting date or expiry, whichever is the next date. Vesting hurdle is a 15% per annum TSR with a commencing deemed share price on 15 November 2018 of A$0.064. For more information refer to Item 5 of the Explanatory Statement to the Notice of Meeting for the AGM released to ASX on 15 October 2018.

c)Same terms at b) except two thirds of the rights vest on 15 November 2019 and one third on 15 November 2020.

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration a) Yes. b) and c) No. Shares issued upon the vesting of performance rights will rank equally with the existing ordinary shares on and from that date. Nil

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) a)Issued as a result of the vesting of performance rights on 29 November 2018. b) Issued to Directors and senior employees as long term incentives. For more information refer to Item 5 of the Explanatory Statement to the Notice of Meeting for the AGM released to ASX on 30 October 2017. c)Issued to three new US staff members upon commencement. The sign on performance rights form an important part of their remuneration packages and provide incentives linked to increases in shareholder value. Such sign on benefits are customary in the US.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that Yes. has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder 15 November 2018. resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued Nil. without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with Nil. security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with Nil. security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under 4,729,000 (a) an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule N/A. 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h If +securities were issued under N/A. rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining 255,155,113 (Under 7.1) issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 170,103,408 (Under 7.1A)

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. The issue date for the new shares and rights is 21 December 2018.

8 Number and +class of all+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class 1,875,254,612 Shares

9 Number and +class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 4,640,000 9,458,000 23,789,000 8,879,000 8,200,000 Unlisted Employee Performance Rights (Measurement Date 1/2/2019, Expiry date 31/12/2019) Unlisted Employee and Director Performance Rights (Measurement Dates 29/11/2019 and 2020, Expiry date 29/11/2022) Unlisted Employee and Director Performance Rights (Measurement Dates 15/11/2019, 15/11/2020 and 2021, Expiry date 15/11/2023) Unlisted Employee Sign On Performance Rights (Measurement Dates 15/11/2019 and 2020, Expiry date 15/11/2023) Convertible Notes (refer Appendix 3B released to ASX on 2 August 2017 and ASX release of 17 December 2018 for terms)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a a) Ordinary fully paid shares - participation trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

