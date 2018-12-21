Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Otto Energy Limited    OEL   AU000000OEL3

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED (OEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/21
0.035 AUD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otto Energy : Appendix 3Y - Jetter, Allen, Macliver, Boserio, Senycia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 12:00am EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

21 December 2018

APPENDIX 3Y - JETTER, ALLEN, MACLIVER, BOSERIO, SENYCIA

Otto Energy Limited (ASX: OEL) ('Otto' or the 'Company') provides an Appendix 3Y for each of the following directors of the Company following the vesting of existing performance rights and the issue of new performance rights approved by shareholders at the AGM on 15 November 2018 as per the Appendix 3B announced to ASX on 21 December 2018:

  • Mr John Jetter

  • Mr Matthew Allen

  • Mr Ian Macliver

  • Mr Ian Boserio

  • Mr Paul Senycia

Contact: Matthew Allen

Managing Director & CEO +61 8 6467 8800 info@ottoenergy.com

Investor Relations & Media: Mark Lindh +61 8 8232 8800

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046info@ottoenergy.comT: +61 8 6467 8800

Australian Office: 32 Delhi Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia PO Box 1414, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Otto Energy Ltd

ABN 56 107 555 046

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Jetter

Date of last notice

30 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited (Beneficiary)

Date of change

21 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 21,607,020 ordinary shares

John Jetter

200,000 Convertible Notes

(refer the Appendix 3B released on 2 August 2017 for key terms)

1,033,000 Performance Rights - expiring 29 November 2022

Class

a) Ordinary shares

  • b) Performance Rights Expiring 15 November 2023 (as approved at the AGM

    15 November 2018)

  • c) Performance Rights Expiring 29

    November 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

  • a) 344,333

  • b) 1,116,000

Number disposed

c)

344,333 vested on 29 November 2018

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

No. of securities held after change

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 21,951,353 ordinary fully paid shares

John Jetter

  • 200,000 Convertible Notes

    (refer the Appendix 3B released on 2 August 2017 for key terms)

  • 688,667 Performance Rights Expiring 29 November 2022

1,116,000

Performance Rights Expiring 15

November 2023

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

a)Shares issued on the vesting of performance rights on 29 November 2018

b) Issue of Performance rights granted at the

AGM on 15 November 2018

c)Reduction in performance rights held due to the vesting in part a.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

56 107 555 046

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Matthew Allen

Date of last notice

30 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

21 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Matthew Allen 7,666,667 ordinary shares 6,227,000 performance rights

Class

a)Ordinary sharesb) Performance Rights Expiring 15

November 2023 (as approved at the AGM 15 November 2018)

c)Performance Rights Expiring 29

November 2022

Number acquired

  • a) 1,309,000

  • b) 3,990,000

Number disposed

c)

1,309,000 vested on 29 November 2018

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 04:59:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
12/21OTTO ENERGY : Appendix 3Y - Jetter, Allen, Macliver, Boserio, Senycia
PU
12/21OTTO ENERGY : Appendix 3B - Issue of Shares and Performance Rights
PU
12/20OTTO ENERGY : Amendment to Director Terms - P Senycia
PU
12/20BYE : SM 71 Project Update
PU
12/16OTTO ENERGY : Amendment to Key Terms of Convertible Note
PU
12/1688E : Operations Update - Key Permits Granted
PU
12/16OTTO ENERGY : Alaska Operations Update - Winx-1 Well
PU
12/16RMP : Alaska Update - Key Permits Granted
PU
12/05OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Lightning Exploration Well Commences Drilling
AQ
12/05OTTO ENERGY : Commences Drilling the Second Well in Hilcorp Program
AQ
More news
Chart OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Otto Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,10  AUD
Spread / Average Target 170%
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Allen Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Johann Baptist Jetter Chairman
David Rich Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Alexander Macliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Martyn Boserio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTTO ENERGY LIMITED-33.15%50
CONOCOPHILLIPS11.64%70 548
CNOOC LTD4.46%67 721
EOG RESOURCES-16.84%53 919
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.50%46 993
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-26.54%29 118
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.