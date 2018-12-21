Otto Energy : Appendix 3Y - Jetter, Allen, Macliver, Boserio, Senycia

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
21 December 2018
APPENDIX 3Y - JETTER, ALLEN, MACLIVER, BOSERIO, SENYCIA
Otto Energy Limited (ASX: OEL) ('Otto' or the 'Company') provides an Appendix 3Y for each of the following directors of the Company following the vesting of existing performance rights and the issue of new performance rights approved by shareholders at the AGM on 15 November 2018 as per the Appendix 3B announced to ASX on 21 December 2018:
-
• Mr John Jetter
-
• Mr Matthew Allen
-
• Mr Ian Macliver
-
• Mr Ian Boserio
-
• Mr Paul Senycia
|
Contact: Matthew Allen
Managing Director & CEO +61 8 6467 8800 info@ottoenergy.com
|
Investor Relations & Media: Mark Lindh +61 8 8232 8800
Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046info@ottoenergy.comT: +61 8 6467 8800
Australian Office: 32 Delhi Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia PO Box 1414, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Otto Energy Ltd
ABN 56 107 555 046
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
John Jetter
|
Date of last notice
|
30 August 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited (Beneficiary)
|
Date of change
|
21 December 2018
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 21,607,020 ordinary shares
John Jetter
200,000 Convertible Notes
(refer the Appendix 3B released on 2 August 2017 for key terms)
1,033,000 Performance Rights - expiring 29 November 2022
|
Class
|
a) Ordinary shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number acquired
|
|
Number disposed
|
c)
344,333 vested on 29 November 2018
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
Nil
|
No. of securities held after change
|
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 21,951,353 ordinary fully paid shares
John Jetter
-
200,000 Convertible Notes
(refer the Appendix 3B released on 2 August 2017 for key terms)
-
688,667 Performance Rights Expiring 29 November 2022
1,116,000
Performance Rights Expiring 15
November 2023
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
a)Shares issued on the vesting of performance rights on 29 November 2018
b) Issue of Performance rights granted at the
AGM on 15 November 2018
c)Reduction in performance rights held due to the vesting in part a.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
N/A
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
N/A
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
N/A
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
N/A
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
|
Introduced 30/09/01
|
Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
|
ABN
|
56 107 555 046
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Matthew Allen
|
Date of last notice
|
30 August 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
N/A
|
Date of change
|
21 December 2018
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Matthew Allen 7,666,667 ordinary shares 6,227,000 performance rights
|
Class
|
a)Ordinary sharesb) Performance Rights Expiring 15
November 2023 (as approved at the AGM 15 November 2018)
c)Performance Rights Expiring 29
November 2022
|
Number acquired
|
-
a) 1,309,000
-
b) 3,990,000
|
Number disposed
|
c)
1,309,000 vested on 29 November 2018
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1