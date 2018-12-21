Otto Energy : Appendix 3Y - Jetter, Allen, Macliver, Boserio, Senycia

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

21 December 2018

APPENDIX 3Y - JETTER, ALLEN, MACLIVER, BOSERIO, SENYCIA

Otto Energy Limited (ASX: OEL) ('Otto' or the 'Company') provides an Appendix 3Y for each of the following directors of the Company following the vesting of existing performance rights and the issue of new performance rights approved by shareholders at the AGM on 15 November 2018 as per the Appendix 3B announced to ASX on 21 December 2018:

• Mr John Jetter

• Mr Matthew Allen

• Mr Ian Macliver

• Mr Ian Boserio

• Mr Paul Senycia

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Otto Energy Ltd

ABN 56 107 555 046

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director John Jetter Date of last notice 30 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited (Beneficiary) Date of change 21 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 21,607,020 ordinary shares John Jetter 200,000 Convertible Notes (refer the Appendix 3B released on 2 August 2017 for key terms) 1,033,000 Performance Rights - expiring 29 November 2022 Class a) Ordinary shares b) Performance Rights Expiring 15 November 2023 (as approved at the AGM 15 November 2018)

c) Performance Rights Expiring 29 November 2022

Number acquired a) 344,333

b) 1,116,000 Number disposed c) 344,333 vested on 29 November 2018 Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil No. of securities held after change JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 21,951,353 ordinary fully paid shares John Jetter 200,000 Convertible Notes (refer the Appendix 3B released on 2 August 2017 for key terms)

688,667 Performance Rights Expiring 29 November 2022 1,116,000 Performance Rights Expiring 15 November 2023 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back a)Shares issued on the vesting of performance rights on 29 November 2018 b) Issue of Performance rights granted at the AGM on 15 November 2018 c)Reduction in performance rights held due to the vesting in part a.

Name of Director Matthew Allen Date of last notice 30 August 2018

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 21 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Matthew Allen 7,666,667 ordinary shares 6,227,000 performance rights Class a)Ordinary sharesb) Performance Rights Expiring 15 November 2023 (as approved at the AGM 15 November 2018) c)Performance Rights Expiring 29 November 2022 Number acquired a) 1,309,000

b) 3,990,000 Number disposed c) 1,309,000 vested on 29 November 2018 Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil

