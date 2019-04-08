Otto Energy : Appendix - Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Otto (each, a Share).
2Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
207,547,170 ordinary shares issued through the institutional placement (the Placement).
143,209,722 ordinary shares issued through the
Institutional Entitlement Offer
In total 350,756,892 ordinary shares issued in relation to the Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer.
Retail Entitlement Offer
Otto proposes to issue approximately 231,843,201 new Shares under the retail portion of the pro rata accelerated non- renounceable entitlement offer announced by Otto on Friday 29 March 2019 (the Retail Entitlement Offer).
The exact number of new Shares to be issued pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer is not known at
the date of this Appendix 3B and remains subject to the determination of Otto, the reconciliation of shareholder entitlements and the effects of rounding.
The new Shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer and the Placement will be on the same terms as existing Shares on issue.
4Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Yes, the new Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer and the Placement will be on the same terms as existing Shares on issue and will rank equally in all respects with those existing Shares from the date of issue of the new Shares.
Investors who are issued new Shares under the Placement are not be entitled to participate in the Entitlement Offer in respect of those new Shares.
5Issue price or consideration
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
$0.053 per new Share under the Placement and the Entitlement Offer.
As described in the ASX Announcement and Investor Presentation lodged with the ASX
on Friday 29 March 2019, the proceeds received from the issue will be used to:
•redeem 8.1 million convertible notes on issue (principal of US$8.1 million plus interest);
•participate in the drilling the Bulleit appraisal well in the Green Canyon 21 lease in the Gulf of Mexico; and
•working capital including contingent development wells.
Yes.
15 November 2018.
6c Number of +securities issued 207,547,170 (Placement) without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued with
Nil.
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued with
Nil.
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
375,052,923 (Entitlement Offer)
Yes.
Issue date 9 April 2019. Issue price $0.053
15 day VWAP up to and including 8 April 2019 was $0.056.
Data from IRESS.
6h If +securities were issued under N/A. rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
312,123,901 (Under 7.1)
535,431 (Under 7.1A)
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
The issue date for new Shares under the Institutional Entitlement Offer and the Placement is 9 April 2019.
The proposed issue date for new Shares to be issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer is 1 May 2019.
8Number and+class of all
+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
After completion of
Shares
the Entitlement
Offer and
Placement, there will
be 2,226,021,504
Shares on issue.
After completion of
the Retail Entitlement
Offer, there will be up
to 2,457,864,705
Shares on issue
(based on the
2,226,021,504 Shares
on issue as at the
date of this
Appendix 3B and the
aggregate
approximate
231,843,201 new
Shares expected to
be issued under the
Retail Entitlement
Offer as referred to in
Item 2 of this
Appendix 3B).
