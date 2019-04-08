Otto Energy : Appendix - Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer

3Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

207,547,170 ordinary shares issued through the institutional placement (the Placement).

143,209,722 ordinary shares issued through the

Institutional Entitlement Offer

In total 350,756,892 ordinary shares issued in relation to the Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer.

Retail Entitlement Offer

Otto proposes to issue approximately 231,843,201 new Shares under the retail portion of the pro rata accelerated non- renounceable entitlement offer announced by Otto on Friday 29 March 2019 (the Retail Entitlement Offer).

The exact number of new Shares to be issued pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer is not known at

the date of this Appendix 3B and remains subject to the determination of Otto, the reconciliation of shareholder entitlements and the effects of rounding.

The new Shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer and the Placement will be on the same terms as existing Shares on issue.