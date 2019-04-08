Log in
OTTO ENERGY LIMITED

(OEL)
Otto Energy : Appendix - Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer

0
04/08/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Otto Energy Limited (Otto)

ABN

56 107 555 046

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Otto (each, a Share).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

3Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

207,547,170 ordinary shares issued through the institutional placement (the Placement).

143,209,722 ordinary shares issued through the

Institutional Entitlement Offer

In total 350,756,892 ordinary shares issued in relation to the Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer.

Retail Entitlement Offer

Otto proposes to issue approximately 231,843,201 new Shares under the retail portion of the pro rata accelerated non- renounceable entitlement offer announced by Otto on Friday 29 March 2019 (the Retail Entitlement Offer).

The exact number of new Shares to be issued pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer is not known at

the date of this Appendix 3B and remains subject to the determination of Otto, the reconciliation of shareholder entitlements and the effects of rounding.

The new Shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer and the Placement will be on the same terms as existing Shares on issue.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Yes, the new Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer and the Placement will be on the same terms as existing Shares on issue and will rank equally in all respects with those existing Shares from the date of issue of the new Shares.

Investors who are issued new Shares under the Placement are not be entitled to participate in the Entitlement Offer in respect of those new Shares.

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

$0.053 per new Share under the Placement and the Entitlement Offer.

As described in the ASX Announcement and Investor Presentation lodged with the ASX

on Friday 29 March 2019, the proceeds received from the issue will be used to:

redeem 8.1 million convertible notes on issue (principal of US$8.1 million plus interest);

participate in the drilling the Bulleit appraisal well in the Green Canyon 21 lease in the Gulf of Mexico; and

working capital including contingent development wells.

Yes.

15 November 2018.

6c Number of +securities issued 207,547,170 (Placement) without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d

Number of +securities issued with

Nil.

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with

Nil.

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

375,052,923 (Entitlement Offer)

Yes.

Issue date 9 April 2019. Issue price $0.053

15 day VWAP up to and including 8 April 2019 was $0.056.

Data from IRESS.

6h If +securities were issued under N/A. rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

312,123,901 (Under 7.1)

535,431 (Under 7.1A)

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

The issue date for new Shares under the Institutional Entitlement Offer and the Placement is 9 April 2019.

The proposed issue date for new Shares to be issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer is 1 May 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

8Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

After completion of

Shares

the Entitlement

Offer and

Placement, there will

be 2,226,021,504

Shares on issue.

After completion of

the Retail Entitlement

Offer, there will be up

to 2,457,864,705

Shares on issue

(based on the

2,226,021,504 Shares

on issue as at the

date of this

Appendix 3B and the

aggregate

approximate

231,843,201 new

Shares expected to

be issued under the

Retail Entitlement

Offer as referred to in

Item 2 of this

Appendix 3B).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 23:12:02 UTC
