Otto Energy : Change in substantial from IFL

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: ACN: ASX Code:

Otto Energy Limited 101 585 737

OEL

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 10/08/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on: 21/06/2018

The previous notice was dated: 19/06/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting Power Person's votes Voting Power Ordinary 120,517,864 7.873% 118,673,345 6.773

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date Person Nature Consideration Class & number (ord) Person's votes 22/05/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 338,500.98 4,895,042 4,895,042 4,895,042

4. Present Relevant Interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder Registered holder of securities Person Entitled to be holder Nature of relevant interest Class & Number (Ord) Person's votes Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) NAB Asset Servicing Investment Manager 83,032,598 83,032,598 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) BNP Investment Manager 37,485,266 37,485,266

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN Nature of association Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: