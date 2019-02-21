Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Otto Energy Limited    OEL   AU000000OEL3

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED

(OEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/21
0.068 AUD   -1.45%
08:40pOTTO ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K Small
PU
05:55pOTTO ENERGY : Winx-1 Drilling Update
PU
02/19OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Drilling Commences at Winx-1 in Alaska
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otto Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K Small

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 08:40pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

56 107 555 046

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Kevin Small

Date of last notice

18 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect.

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Joint Account - Kevin A and Susan K Small

Date of change

18 & 20 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Kevin A and Susan K Small 290,000 ordinary shares

Kevin Andrew Small 4,840,000 performance rights

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

926,043

Number disposed

Nil.

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

A$0.064 per share

No. of securities held after change

Kevin A and Susan K Small 1,216,043 ordinary shares

Kevin Andrew Small 4,840,000 performance rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Yes.

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Yes.

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

8 February 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 01:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
08:40pOTTO ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K Small
PU
05:55pOTTO ENERGY : Winx-1 Drilling Update
PU
02/19OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Drilling Commences at Winx-1 in Alaska
AQ
02/17OTTO ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K Small
PU
02/17OTTO ENERGY : Drilling Commences at Winx-1 in Alaska
PU
02/14OTTO ENERGY : Don Julio 2 Exploration Well Commences Drilling
PU
02/14OTTO ENERGY : Investor Presentation February 2019
PU
02/07OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Alaska Operations Update, Winx-1
AQ
02/05OTTO ENERGY : Alaska Operations Update - Winx-1
PU
02/04OTTO ENERGY : Becoming a substantial holder from CBA
PU
More news
Chart OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Otto Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,10  AUD
Spread / Average Target 45%
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Allen Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Johann Baptist Jetter Chairman
David Rich Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Alexander Macliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Martyn Boserio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTTO ENERGY LIMITED72.50%92
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%81 335
CNOOC LTD14.80%79 817
EOG RESOURCES14.33%57 283
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.18%51 531
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.75%33 916
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.