Otto Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K Small

03/26/2019 | 02:10am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 26 March 2019

APPENDIX 3Y - K SMALL

Attached is an Appendix 3Y for Kevin Small. This is lodged as a correction to the holding of the indirect interest only and is not for any trades or changes in numbers of securities.

Contact: Matthew Allen

Managing Director & CEO +61 8 6467 8800 info@ottoenergy.com

Investor Relations: Mark Lindh

Adelaide Equity Partners +61 8 8232 8800

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046info@ottoenergy.comT: +61 8 6467 8800

Australian Office: 32 Delhi Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia PO Box 1414, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABN

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED 56 107 555 046

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Kevin Small

Date of last notice

22 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect.

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd (beneficial holder)

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

Kevin A and Susan K Small 1,216,043 ordinary shares

Kevin Andrew Small 4,840,000 performance rights

Class

N/A

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd 1,216,043 ordinary shares

Kevin Andrew Small 4,840,000 performance rights

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Correction of holder.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 06:09:04 UTC
