Otto Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K Small

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 26 March 2019

APPENDIX 3Y - K SMALL

Attached is an Appendix 3Y for Kevin Small. This is lodged as a correction to the holding of the indirect interest only and is not for any trades or changes in numbers of securities.

Contact: Matthew Allen Managing Director & CEO +61 8 6467 8800 info@ottoenergy.com Investor Relations: Mark Lindh Adelaide Equity Partners +61 8 8232 8800

Name of entity ABN

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED 56 107 555 046

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Kevin Small Date of last notice 22 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect. Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd (beneficial holder) Date of change N/A No. of securities held prior to change Kevin A and Susan K Small 1,216,043 ordinary shares Kevin Andrew Small 4,840,000 performance rights Class N/A Number acquired N/A Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation N/A

No. of securities held after change Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd 1,216,043 ordinary shares Kevin Andrew Small 4,840,000 performance rights Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Correction of holder.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? N/A If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

