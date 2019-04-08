Log in
Otto Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K Small

0
04/08/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

56 107 555 046

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Kevin Small

Date of last notice

26 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect.

Nature of indirect interest

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

(beneficial holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Mr K A and Mrs S Small

Date of change

2-8 April 2019.

No. of securities held prior to change

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd

1,216,043 ordinary shares

Kevin Andrew Small

4,840,000 performance rights

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

5,674,622

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$311,101 ($0.0548 per share)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd

3,216,043 ordinary shares

Mr K A and Mrs S Small

3,674,622

Kevin Andrew Small

4,840,000 performance rights

Nature of change

On-market trades.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related

N/A

prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has

changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

Yes

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

Yes

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

31 March 2019

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 22:57:01 UTC
