Otto Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K Small

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity OTTO ENERGY LIMITED ABN 56 107 555 046

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Kevin Small Date of last notice 26 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect. Nature of indirect interest Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd (including registered holder) (beneficial holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Mr K A and Mrs S Small Date of change 2-8 April 2019. No. of securities held prior to change Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd 1,216,043 ordinary shares Kevin Andrew Small 4,840,000 performance rights Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 5,674,622 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $311,101 ($0.0548 per share) Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

