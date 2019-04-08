Otto Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K Small

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Name of entity
|
OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
56 107 555 046
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Kevin Small
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
26 March 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect.
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd
|
(including registered holder)
|
(beneficial holder)
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
interest.
|
Mr K A and Mrs S Small
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
2-8 April 2019.
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd
|
|
1,216,043 ordinary shares
|
|
Kevin Andrew Small
|
|
4,840,000 performance rights
|
Class
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
5,674,622
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$311,101 ($0.0548 per share)
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd
|
|
3,216,043 ordinary shares
|
|
Mr K A and Mrs S Small
|
|
3,674,622
|
|
Kevin Andrew Small
|
|
4,840,000 performance rights
|
Nature of change
|
On-market trades.
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related
|
N/A
|
prior to change
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
Yes
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
|
Yes
|
to proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
31 March 2019
|
provided?
|
