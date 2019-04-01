Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Otto Energy Limited    OEL   AU000000OEL3

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED

(OEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/26
0.057 AUD   +1.79%
06:47pOTTO ENERGY : Completion of Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Appendix 3B (Initial)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otto Energy : Completion of Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2 April 2019

Not for distribution to US newswire services or distribution in the United States

SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT AND UNDERWRITTEN

INSTITUTIONAL ENTITLEMENT OFFER

A$11m Placement and ~A$7.6 million Institutional Entitlement Offer closes oversubscribed

Strong support from existing and new institutions

Fully underwritten Retail Entitlement Offer to raise approximately A$12.3 million

Retail Entitlement Offer to open Friday 5 April 2019 and closing Tuesday 23 April 2019

Funds raised will be used primarily to fund the drilling of Otto's exciting new Green Canyon 21 "Bulleit" well

Otto is now fully funded to execute its 2019 exploration program which includes five high-impact exploration wells with Hilcorp as well as the Green Canyon 21 opportunity with Talos Energy

Otto Energy ("Otto") (ASX: OEL) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Placement and institutional component of its Entitlement Offer, which was announced to the ASX on Friday 29 March 2019.

The funds raised will be used in conjunction with cash flows from Otto's 50% owned SM 71 oil field and future cash flows from the Lightning development to fund Otto's US$9.0 million share of the GC- 21 drilling program, redeem US$8.1 million of the convertibles notes currently on issue and for working capital including contingent development wells.

Placement

The Placement raised a total of A$11.0m through the issue of approximately 207.5 million shares at A$0.053 per share.

Institutional Offer

The Institutional Entitlement Offer raised a total of A$7.6m through the issue of approximately 143.2 million shares at A$0.053 per share with a take up of 57% (100% takeup excluding Otto's largest shareholder).

The Institutional Entitlement Offer shortfall was strongly oversubscribed by institutional shareholders. Shares issued under the placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing shares on issue and are expected to be allotted on Tuesday 9 April 2019. Trading will commence on the same day.

Retail Entitlement Offer

The retail component of the Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten and seeks to raise a further $12.3 million through the issue of approximately 231.8 million shares at A$0.053 per share on the basis of one new share for every five shares held at the record date of Tuesday 2 April 2019.

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046 info@ottoenergy.com T: +61 8 6467 8800

Australian Office: 32 Delhi Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia PO Box 1414, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia

Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

The Entitlement Offer is non-renounceable and entitlements will not be tradeable or otherwise transferrable.

Otto has determined, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.7.1, that the retail component of the Entitlement Offer will be offered to retail shareholders with registered addresses within Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore and Cambodia ("Eligible Retail Shareholders").

The Retail Offer Booklet, containing full details of the Entitlement Offer, will be sent to Eligible Retail Shareholders on Friday 5 April 2019.

The retail Entitlement Offer will open on Friday 5 April 2019 and close at 5.00pm Sydney time on Tuesday 23 April 2019 (unless extended).

Offer Timetable

Key dates for the Entitlement Offer are set out below.

Timetable for Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

Shares trade ex-entitlement

2 April 2019

Record date for determining Eligible Shareholders

2 April 2019

Retail Entitlement Offer opens and Booklets despatched

5 April 2019

Settlement of New Shares issued under the Placement and

8 April 2019

Institutional Offer

Allotment and normal trading of New Shares issued under the

9 April 2019

Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer

Retail Entitlement Offer closes

23 April 2019

Allotment of New Shares issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer

1 May 2019

Despatch of holding statements and normal trading of New Shares

2 May 2019

Dates and times in this release are indicative only and subject to change. The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws, to vary the dates of the Entitlement Offer without prior notice, including extending the Entitlement Offer or accepting late applications, either generally or in particular cases, or to withdraw the Entitlement Offer without prior notice. The commencement of quotation of New Shares is subject to confirmation from ASX.

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046 info@ottoenergy.com T: +61 8 6467 8800

Australian Office: 32 Delhi Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia PO Box 1414, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia

Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

Retail Investor Enquiries

For further information in regard to the Retail Entitlement Offer once the offer is open, please contact the Otto Energy Shareholder Information Line on 1300 553 490 (local call cost within Australia) or +61 1300 553 490 (from outside Australia) at any time between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Sydney time), Monday to Friday. Nothing contained in this announcement constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. You should make your own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action on the basis of the information.

Further information

Morgans Corporate Limited is acting as Lead Manager and Underwriter to the Entitlement Offer, Adelaide Equity Partners Limited as Financial Advisor and Allens acting as legal advisor. Euroz Securities Limited have been appointed Managers to the offer.

Further information about the Entitlement Offer, including its strategic and financial benefits, is in Otto's market release and Investor Presentation, lodged with the ASX on 29 March 2019.

Contact:

Media:

Matthew Allen

Investor Relations:

Managing Director & CEO

Mark Lindh

+61 8 6467 8800

info@ottoenergy.com

+61 414 551 361

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046 info@ottoenergy.com T: +61 8 6467 8800

Australian Office: 32 Delhi Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia PO Box 1414, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia

Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 22:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
06:47pOTTO ENERGY : Completion of Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer
PU
03/31OTTO ENERGY : Farms into Green Canyon 21 'Bulleit' Appraisal Drilling
AQ
03/30OTTO ENERGY : Buys Into Talos Bulleit Oil Discovery In US Gulf Of Mexico
AQ
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Appendix 3B (Initial)
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Presentation - Farm In to GC-21 and Capital Raising
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Capital Raising, Farm In to GC-21 and Redemption of Notes
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt (2 plus 2)
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Request for trading halt
AQ
03/26OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt
PU
More news
Chart OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Otto Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,13  AUD
Spread / Average Target 128%
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Allen Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Johann Baptist Jetter Chairman
David Rich Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Alexander Macliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Martyn Boserio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTTO ENERGY LIMITED42.50%76
CNOOC LTD22.70%83 947
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.04%75 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.9.14%55 209
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.85%49 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.38%33 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About