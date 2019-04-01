Otto Energy : Completion of Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2 April 2019

Not for distribution to US newswire services or distribution in the United States

SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT AND UNDERWRITTEN

INSTITUTIONAL ENTITLEMENT OFFER

•A$11m Placement and ~A$7.6 million Institutional Entitlement Offer closes oversubscribed

•Strong support from existing and new institutions

•Fully underwritten Retail Entitlement Offer to raise approximately A$12.3 million

•Retail Entitlement Offer to open Friday 5 April 2019 and closing Tuesday 23 April 2019

•Funds raised will be used primarily to fund the drilling of Otto's exciting new Green Canyon 21 "Bulleit" well

•Otto is now fully funded to execute its 2019 exploration program which includes five high-impact exploration wells with Hilcorp as well as the Green Canyon 21 opportunity with Talos Energy

Otto Energy ("Otto") (ASX: OEL) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Placement and institutional component of its Entitlement Offer, which was announced to the ASX on Friday 29 March 2019.

The funds raised will be used in conjunction with cash flows from Otto's 50% owned SM 71 oil field and future cash flows from the Lightning development to fund Otto's US$9.0 million share of the GC- 21 drilling program, redeem US$8.1 million of the convertibles notes currently on issue and for working capital including contingent development wells.

Placement

The Placement raised a total of A$11.0m through the issue of approximately 207.5 million shares at A$0.053 per share.

Institutional Offer

The Institutional Entitlement Offer raised a total of A$7.6m through the issue of approximately 143.2 million shares at A$0.053 per share with a take up of 57% (100% takeup excluding Otto's largest shareholder).

The Institutional Entitlement Offer shortfall was strongly oversubscribed by institutional shareholders. Shares issued under the placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing shares on issue and are expected to be allotted on Tuesday 9 April 2019. Trading will commence on the same day.

Retail Entitlement Offer

The retail component of the Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten and seeks to raise a further $12.3 million through the issue of approximately 231.8 million shares at A$0.053 per share on the basis of one new share for every five shares held at the record date of Tuesday 2 April 2019.

