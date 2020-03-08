Log in
Otto Energy : Current Oil Price Hedging Position

03/08/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

9 March 2020

CURRENT OIL PRICE HEDGING POSITION

  • Otto Energy has had a long-term Commodity Price Risk Management Policy in place since April 2019
  • Hedging of 2020 production is at a price of $56.71/bbl
  • Overall hedge book through the year 2022 is 398,437 bbl at an average price of $55.02/bbl translating into 61% of net PDP volumes hedged though 2022

In the light of recent oil price movements, Otto Energy ("Otto") (ASX: OEL) would like to reiterate that as previously advised on 3 April 2019, Otto has a long-term Commodity Price Risk Management (CPRM) policy in place and would like to update investors of the current hedge book position of the company.

The hedging program is designed to provide certainty of cash flows and funding during a period of significant investment in growth projects as well as being a requirement under Otto's Credit Facility with Macquarie Bank.

All hedging is undertaken using LLS Swaps where Otto receives a fixed price for oil production volumes.

A summary of price and volumes hedged by year can be seen in the table below.

Price

Volume (bbl)

2020

(March to December)

$56.71

170,261

2021

$53.71

184,616

2022

$54.00

43,560

Total Volume and Average

Price

$55.02

398,437

The overall hedged volume of 398,437 bbl equates to 61% of net PDP oil production being hedged through the year 2022.

This release is authorised by the Board of Directors.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Allen

Mark Lindh

Managing Director & CEO

+61 8 6467 8800

+61 414 551 361

info@ottoenergy.com

Investor-relations@ottoenergy.com

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046 info@ottoenergy.com T: +61 8 6467 8800

Australian Office: 32 Delhi Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia PO Box 1414, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia

Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 23:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
