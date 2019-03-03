Otto Energy : Half Yearly Report and Accounts

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED

ABN: 56 107 555 046

Half-year financial report

31 December 2018

CONTENTS

Page Corporate Directory 1 Directors' Report 2 Auditor's Independence Declaration 10 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 11 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 12 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 13 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 14 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 15 Directors' Declaration 29 Auditor's Independent Review Report 30 Prospective Resources Reporting Notes 32

The Directors present their report together with the consolidated financial statements of the Group comprising Otto Energy Limited (referred to as 'Otto' or the 'Company') and its subsidiaries for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 (the 'Group').

Directors

The Directors in office at any time during the half-year and until the date of this report are set out below. All Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated. Mr Paul Senycia ceased his executive role on 31 December 2018 and became a non-executive director from 1 January 2019.

Mr John Jetter

Mr Matthew Allen Mr Ian Macliver Mr Ian Boserio Mr Paul Senycia

Mr Kevin Small - appointed 29 January 2019.

Company Secretary

Mr David Rich

Review and results of operations

Consolidated net loss from operations after income tax for the half-year was $4.5 million (2017: net loss of $8.3 million). The significant items in the result were net operating revenue of $17.3 million (2017: Nil) and Gross Profit of $14.3 million (2017: Nil) which were both driven by strong oil production from the SM 71 oil field in the Gulf of Mexico. Exploration expenditure totaled $17.5 million (2017: $3.7 million) for the period which included the Hilcorp farmin, drilling of the Bivouac Peak and Big Tex wells, the commencement of drilling at Lightning and preparations for the WInx-1 well on the Alaska North Slope. The increase in administration costs from $1.7 million in 2017 to $2.8 million in 2018 reflects the setup and staffing of the Houston office and the transition of functions from the Australian office.

Production

Production from Otto's 50% owned SM 71 oil field in the Gulf of Mexico for the six months to 31 December 2018 was 301,835 bbls of oil and 469,098 Mcf of gas generating revenue of US$21.2 million before royalties and US$17.3 million after royalties.

Bottom hole pressure work was done in the F1 and F3 wells in May 2018 and again in December 2018. Observations from this work indicated signs of water support from the downdip aquifer in the SM 71 D5 Sand reservoir. Another observation from this work indicated signs of communication between the F1 and F3 wells within the D5 Sand reservoir as expected.

The SM 71 F2 well was recompleted to the B55 Sand in October 2018. Bottom hole pressure work was also done on the F2 well in December 2018. Observations from this work led to a modification of the well's gas lift system. Since then, the SM 71 F2 well has become more predictable and is now producing in line with other B55 Sand producers on the salt dome. The F2 well will continue to be managed at appropriate production rates.

The field has now produced over 1 million barrels of oil and reached payback of the initial exploration and development costs.

Since production began in March 2018, two wells completed in the D5 Sand (F1 and F3) have produced a total of approximately 945,000 barrels of oil and 1.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas (as of 31 December 2018). Based on comparisons to nearby D5 Sand oil wells on adjacent blocks on the SM 71 salt dome,the D5 reservoir is characterised by a combination drive mechanism with initial pressure depletion followed by primary water drive support. In late 2018, the updip F1 well had an increase in gas production. It is believed that this increase in gas production is a result of the initial pressure depletion. The gas rate now appears to be stabilizing which would be an indication of the expected water support.

In August 2018 the Operator provided the annual reserves statement completed by Collarini as at 30 June 2018. The SM 71 reserves and prospective resources as at 30 June 2018 are set out in the table below.

Reserves Cautionary Statement

Oil and gas reserves and resource estimates are expressions of judgment based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. Estimates that were valid when originally calculated may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. Additionally, by their very nature, reserve and resource estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may prove to be inaccurate. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis, the estimates are likely to change. This may result in alterations to development and production plans which may, in turn, adversely impact the Company's operations. Reserves estimates and estimates of future net revenues are, by nature, forward looking statements and subject to the same risks as other forward looking statements.

Prospective Resources Cautionary Statement

The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of future development projects relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. Refer to notes on page 32.

Otto has recently acquired a modern, high quality 3D seismic data set over the SM 71 area and is preparing a field development study, incorporating field performance to date, to assess Operator's development plans.

Exploration

Gulf of Mexico - Hilcorp Program

On 31 July 2018 Otto announced that it had entered into a joint venture with Hilcorp Energy which would see it earn a 37.5% working interest in an eight well portfolio of prospects in the Onshore/Near Shore