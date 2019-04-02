Otto Energy : Implementation of Oil Price Hedging Strategy

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 April 2019

IMPLEMENTATION OF OIL PRICE HEDGING STRATEGY

•Otto has implemented a hedging strategy designed to provide a floor price for oil prices whilst retaining exposure to upside

•Otto Energy has acquired put options over 111,000 bbls of SM 71 production over the next six months

•Put options acquired with a strike price of US$60/bbl based on the LLS benchmark

•Premium of US$1.75/bbl which totals US$194,000 based on 111,000 bbls

Otto Energy ("Otto") (ASX: OEL) is pleased to announce that it has implemented a hedging program in the United States for its SM 71 oil production. The hedging program is designed to provide certainty of cash flows and funding during a period of significant investment in growth projects.

Otto has acquired US$60/bbl puts over 111,000 bbls of oil production from its interest in the SM 71 oil field. The monthly volumes covered by the put options are between 50% and 70% of the forecast Proved Developed Producing (PDP) production from the field1.

The puts are based on the LLS benchmark and the premium for the puts is US$1.75/bbl amounting to a total of US$194,000, payable up front.

The use of US$60/bbl strike price put options provide Otto with a minimum price receivable for those barrels. Otto still maintains the upside exposure where the LLS benchmark price achieved is over US$60/bbl.

1. PDP forecast is as per the Collarini 30 June 2018 reserves estimation. See the ASX release of 6 August

