Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Otto Energy Limited    OEL   AU000000OEL3

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED

(OEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/02
0.056 AUD   -1.75%
07:42pOTTO ENERGY : Implementation of Oil Price Hedging Strategy
PU
04/01OTTO ENERGY : Completion of Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otto Energy : Implementation of Oil Price Hedging Strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 April 2019

IMPLEMENTATION OF OIL PRICE HEDGING STRATEGY

Otto has implemented a hedging strategy designed to provide a floor price for oil prices whilst retaining exposure to upside

Otto Energy has acquired put options over 111,000 bbls of SM 71 production over the next six months

Put options acquired with a strike price of US$60/bbl based on the LLS benchmark

Premium of US$1.75/bbl which totals US$194,000 based on 111,000 bbls

Otto Energy ("Otto") (ASX: OEL) is pleased to announce that it has implemented a hedging program in the United States for its SM 71 oil production. The hedging program is designed to provide certainty of cash flows and funding during a period of significant investment in growth projects.

Otto has acquired US$60/bbl puts over 111,000 bbls of oil production from its interest in the SM 71 oil field. The monthly volumes covered by the put options are between 50% and 70% of the forecast Proved Developed Producing (PDP) production from the field1.

The puts are based on the LLS benchmark and the premium for the puts is US$1.75/bbl amounting to a total of US$194,000, payable up front.

The use of US$60/bbl strike price put options provide Otto with a minimum price receivable for those barrels. Otto still maintains the upside exposure where the LLS benchmark price achieved is over US$60/bbl.

Contact:

Media:

Matthew Allen

Investor Relations:

Managing Director & CEO

Mark Lindh

+61 8 6467 8800

info@ottoenergy.com

+61 414 551 361

1. PDP forecast is as per the Collarini 30 June 2018 reserves estimation. See the ASX release of 6 August

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046 info@ottoenergy.com T: +61 8 6467 8800

Australian Office: 32 Delhi Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia PO Box 1414, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia

Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 23:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
07:42pOTTO ENERGY : Implementation of Oil Price Hedging Strategy
PU
04/01OTTO ENERGY : Completion of Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer
PU
03/31OTTO ENERGY : Farms into Green Canyon 21 'Bulleit' Appraisal Drilling
AQ
03/30OTTO ENERGY : Buys Into Talos Bulleit Oil Discovery In US Gulf Of Mexico
AQ
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Appendix 3B (Initial)
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Capital Raising, Farm In to GC-21 and Redemption of Notes
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Presentation - Farm In to GC-21 and Capital Raising
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt (2 plus 2)
PU
03/28OTTO ENERGY : Request for trading halt
AQ
More news
Chart OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Otto Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,13  AUD
Spread / Average Target 125%
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Allen Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Johann Baptist Jetter Chairman
David Rich Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Alexander Macliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Martyn Boserio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTTO ENERGY LIMITED42.50%76
CNOOC LTD20.39%83 947
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.56%75 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.11.16%55 209
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.85%49 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.87%33 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About