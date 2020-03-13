Otto Energy : Invalid Notice under s249D of the Corporations Act

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
13 March 2020
NOTICE UNDER SECTION 249D OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT:
NO ACTION TO BE TAKEN
Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL)(the Company) refers to its announcement dated 5 March 2020 in relation to a notice it received from Perennial Investment Management Limited (Perennial) under section 249D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Notice).
The Company advises that it has completed its consideration of the validity of the Notice.
As Perennial does not hold the requisite 5% of the votes that may be cast at a meeting of the Company, the Notice is invalid and no action will be taken in response to the Notice. The Company will not convene a general meeting to consider the resolutions included in the Notice.
This release is authorised by the Board of Directors.
|
|
-ENDS-
|
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Investor Relations:
|
Matthew Allen
|
|
Mark Lindh
|
Managing Director & CEO
|
|
|
+61 2 4017 1257 /
|
+1 713 893 8898
|
|
|
+61 414 551 361
|
info@ottoenergy.com
|
|
|
Investor-relations@ottoenergy.com
|
|
Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046 info@ottoenergy.com T: +61 8 6467 8800
Australian Office: 32 Delhi Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia PO Box 1414, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia
Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894
Disclaimer
Otto Energy Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:12:05 UTC