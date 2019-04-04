Otto Energy : Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet Dispatched and Offer Open 0 04/04/2019 | 09:17pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 5 April 2019 Not for distribution to US newswire services or distribution in the United States RETAIL ENTITLEMENT OFFER BOOKLET DISPATCHED & OFFER OPEN Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) ("Otto") is pleased to confirm that the Retail Entitlement Offer, as announced on 29 March 2019, is now open and the Retail Offer Booklet is being dispatched to Eligible Shareholders today. Eligible Shareholders may access a copy of the Offer Booklet and download a copy of their personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form, which includes BPAY payment details, at www.ottoenergy.com by clicking on the 'Offer Button'. The Otto Energy Limited Offer Information Line is now open on 1300 553 490 (within Australia) or +61 1300 553 490 (outside Australia) between 8:30am and 5:30pm (Sydney time), Monday to Friday. Contact: Media: Matthew Allen Investor Relations: Managing Director & CEO Mark Lindh +61 8 6467 8800 info@ottoenergy.com +61 414 551 361 Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046 info@ottoenergy.com T: +61 8 6467 8800 Australian Office: 32 Delhi Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia PO Box 1414, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894 Otto Energy Limited ACN 107 555 046 Retail Offer Booklet 1 for 5 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of Otto Energy Limited ordinary shares at an Offer Price of $0.053 per New Share to raise approximately $20 million (before costs). Retail Entitlement Offer closes at 5pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 23 April 2019. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES If you are an Eligible Retail Shareholder, this Retail Offer Booklet and the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form that accompanies it contain important information and require your immediate attention. You should read both documents carefully and in their entirety. This Retail Offer Booklet is not a prospectus under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) and has not been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). If you have any questions, please call your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser or the Otto Energy Limited Offer Information Line on 1300 553 490 (within Australia) or +61 1300 553 490 (outside Australia) between 8:30am and 5:30pm (Sydney time), Monday to Friday. Otto Energy Limited - Retail Offer Booklet Important Notices This Retail Offer Booklet is dated 5 April 2019, and has been issued by Otto Energy Limited (ACN 107 555 046) (Otto or Company). It relates to the Retail Entitlement Offer, which is part of the Entitlement Offer by Otto to raise up to $20 million. Unless otherwise defined in this section, capitalised terms in this section have the meaning given to them elsewhere in this Retail Offer Booklet. The Retail Entitlement Offer is made in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act (as notionally modified by the ASIC Corporations (Non-TraditionalRights Issues) Instrument 2016/84). This Retail Offer Booklet is not a prospectus or a product disclosure statement under the Corporations Act and it has not been lodged with ASIC. This Retail Offer Booklet does not contain all of the information which would be required to be disclosed in a prospectus or a product disclosure statement. As a result, it is important for you to read and understand the publicly available information on Otto and the Entitlement Offer (for example, the information available on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) website at http://www.asx.com.au) prior to deciding whether to accept your Entitlement and apply for New Shares. The information in this Retail Offer Booklet does not constitute financial product advice, and does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. There may be additional announcements made by Otto after the launch of the Entitlement Offer on 29 March 2019 and throughout the period that the Retail Entitlement Offer is open that may be relevant to your consideration of whether to take up or do nothing in respect of your Entitlement. Therefore, it is prudent that you check whether any further announcements have been made by Otto (by visiting the ASX website at www.asx.com.au) before submitting your application to take up your Entitlement or doing nothing with your Entitlement. Please contact your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser or the Otto Offer Information Line on 1300 553 490 (within Australia) or +61 1300 553 490 (outside Australia) between 8:30am and 5:30pm (Sydney time), Monday to Friday, if you have any questions. This Retail Offer Booklet should be read in its entirety (including the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form) before you decide whether to participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer. In particular, the Investor Presentation in Section 4 of this Retail Offer Booklet details important factors and risks that could affect the financial and operating performance of Otto. Please refer to the "Key Risks" sections of the Investor Presentation for details. When making an investment decision in connection with the Retail Entitlement Offer, it is essential that you consider these risk factors carefully in light of your individual personal circumstances, including financial and taxation issues (some of which have been outlined in Section 3 of this Retail Offer Booklet). In addition to reading this Retail Offer Booklet in conjunction with Otto's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements, you should conduct your own independent review, investigations and analysis of Otto and the New Shares and obtain any professional advice you require to evaluate the merits and risks of an investment in Otto before making any investment decision. By returning an Entitlement and Acceptance Form or otherwise paying for your New Shares through BPAY® in accordance with the instructions in the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you acknowledge that you have read this Retail Offer Booklet and you have acted in accordance with and agree to the terms of the Retail Entitlement Offer detailed in this Retail Offer Booklet. Foreign jurisdictions - restrictions and limitations This Retail Offer Booklet, the Investor Presentation, any accompanying ASX Announcements and the Entitlement and Acceptance Form have been prepared to comply with the requirements of the securities laws of Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong and Cambodia. This Retail Offer Booklet, the Investor Presentation, any accompanying ASX Announcements and the Entitlement and Acceptance Form do not constitute an offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer. No action has been taken to register or qualify the Entitlement Offer, the Entitlements or the New Shares, or otherwise permit the public offering of the New Shares, in any jurisdiction other than Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong and Cambodia. The distribution of this Retail Offer Booklet or the Entitlement and Acceptance Form (including an electronic copy) outside Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong and Cambodia may be restricted by law. If you come into possession of the information in this Retail Offer Booklet or the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you should observe such restrictions and should seek your own advice on such restrictions. Any non-compliance with these restrictions may contravene applicable securities laws. Hong Kong WARNING: This document has not been, and will not be, registered as a prospectus under the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32) of Hong Kong, nor has it been authorised by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong pursuant to the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "SFO"). No action has been taken in Hong Kong to authorise or register this document or to permit the distribution of this document or any documents issued in connection with it. Accordingly, the New Shares have not been and will not be offered or sold in Hong Kong other than to "professional investors" (as defined in the SFO and any rules made under that ordinance). No advertisement, invitation or document relating to the New Shares has been or will be issued, or has been or will be in the possession of any person for the purpose of issue, in Hong Kong or elsewhere that is directed at, or the contents of which are likely to be accessed or read by, the public of Hong Kong (except if permitted to do so under the securities laws of Hong Kong) other than with respect to New Shares that are or are intended to be disposed of only to persons outside Hong Kong or only to professional investors. No person allotted New Shares may sell, or offer to sell, such securities in circumstances that amount to an offer to the public in Hong Kong within six months following the date of issue of such securities. The contents of this document have not been reviewed by any Hong Kong regulatory authority. You are advised to exercise caution in relation to the offer. If you are in doubt about any contents of this document, you should obtain independent professional advice. Page 1 Otto Energy Limited - Retail Offer Booklet New Zealand This document has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (the "FMC Act"). The New Shares are not being offered to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of these securities is being made in reliance on the FMC Act and the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016. Other than in the entitlement offer, the New Shares may only be offered or sold in New Zealand (or allotted with a view to being offered for sale in New Zealand) to a person who: •is an investment business within the meaning of clause 37 of Schedule 1 of the FMC Act; •meets the investment activity criteria specified in clause 38 of Schedule 1 of the FMC Act; •is large within the meaning of clause 39 of Schedule 1 of the FMC Act; •is a government agency within the meaning of clause 40 of Schedule 1 of the FMC Act; or •is an eligible investor within the meaning of clause 41 of Schedule 1 of the FMC Act. Singapore This document and any other materials relating to the New Shares have not been, and will not be, lodged or registered as a prospectus in Singapore with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Accordingly, this document and any other document or materials in connection with the offer or sale, or invitation for subscription or purchase, of New Shares, may not be issued, circulated or distributed, nor may the New Shares be offered or sold, or be made the subject of an invitation for subscription or purchase, whether directly or indirectly, to persons in Singapore except pursuant to and in accordance with exemptions in Subdivision (4) Division 1, Part XIII of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore (the "SFA"), or as otherwise pursuant to, and in accordance with the conditions of any other applicable provisions of the SFA. This document has been given to you on the basis that you are (i) an existing holder of the Company's shares, (ii) an "institutional investor" (as defined in the SFA) or (iii) an "accredited investor" (as defined in the SFA). In the event that you are not an investor falling within any of the categories set out above, please return this document immediately. You may not forward or circulate this document to any other person in Singapore. Any offer is not made to you with a view to the New Shares being subsequently offered for sale to any other party. There are on-sale restrictions in Singapore that may be applicable to investors who acquire New Shares. As such, investors are advised to acquaint themselves with the SFA provisions relating to resale restrictions in Singapore and comply accordingly. United Kingdom Neither this document nor any other document relating to the offer has been delivered for approval to the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom and no prospectus (within the meaning of section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA")) has been published or is intended to be published in respect of the New Shares. This document is issued on a confidential basis to "qualified investors" (within the meaning of section 86(7) of the FSMA) in the United Kingdom, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold in the United Kingdom by means of this document, any accompanying letter or any other document, except in circumstances which do not require the publication of a prospectus pursuant to section 86(1) of the FSMA. This document should not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, nor may its contents be disclosed by recipients to any other person in the United Kingdom. Any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) received in connection with the issue or sale of the New Shares has only been communicated or caused to be communicated and will only be communicated or caused to be communicated in the United Kingdom in circumstances in which section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply to the Company. In the United Kingdom, this document is being distributed only to, and is directed at, persons (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) (investment professionals) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 ("FPO"), (ii) who fall within the categories of persons referred to in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the FPO or (iii) to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (together "relevant persons"). The investments to which this document relates are available only to, and any offer or agreement to purchase will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Cambodia This document has not been, and will not be, registered as a disclosure document under the Public Offering Rules and Listing Rules of the SECC. No action has been taken in Cambodia to authorise or register this document with the SECC or to permit the distribution of this document or any documents issued in connection with it in Cambodia. Accordingly, the New Shares may not be offered or sold in Cambodia other than as permitted under Cambodian law. This document has been given to you on the basis that you are an existing holder of the Company's shares. In the event that you are not, please return this document immediately. You may not forward or circulate this document to any other person in Cambodia. No advertisement, invitation or document relating to the New Shares has been or will be issued, or has been or will be in the possession of any person for the purpose of issue, in Cambodia or elsewhere that is directed at, or the contents of which are likely to be accessed or read by, the public of Cambodia (except if required to do so by the securities laws and regulations of Cambodia) other than with respect to the New Shares that are or are intended to be disposed of only to persons outside Cambodia. The Offer is made to you on the condition that you will not sell, or offer to sell, such securities in circumstances that amount to an offer to the public in Cambodia. Page 2 Otto Energy Limited - Retail Offer Booklet Not for distribution or release in the United States This Retail Offer Booklet, the Investor Presentation, any accompanying ASX Announcements and the Entitlement and Acceptance Form do not constitute an offer to sell, or invitation to buy, any securities in the United States or to any person who is acting for the account or benefit of any person in the United States (to the extent such person is acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States). The Entitlements and the New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (US Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, sold or resold, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to persons acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States (to the extent such persons hold Securities and are acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States) except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. Under the Retail Entitlement Offer, Entitlements may not be issued to, taken up, purchased or exercised by, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold to, persons in the United States or persons who are acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States (to the extent such person is acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States). The Entitlements and the New Shares may only be offered and sold outside the United States in "offshore transactions" (as defined in Rule 902(h) under the US Securities Act) in reliance on Regulation S under the US Securities Act. Because of these legal restrictions, you must not distribute, release or send copies of this Retail Offer Booklet, the Investor Presentation, any accompanying ASX Announcements, the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, or any other material relating to the Retail Entitlement Offer, to any person in the United States. Future performance and forward looking statements This Retail Offer Booklet contains certain "forward looking statements". Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "expect", "anticipate", "likely", "intend", "propose", "should", "could", "may", "guidance", "outlook", "predict", "plan", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target", and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. The forward looking statements contained in this Retail Offer Booklet are not guarantees or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Otto, its directors and management, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward looking statements. Investors should consider the forward looking statements contained in this Retail Offer Booklet in light of those disclosures. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects, returns or statements in relation to future matters contained in this Retail Offer Booklet. The forward looking statements are based on information available to Otto as at the date of this Retail Offer Booklet. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), Otto undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Past performance Investors should note that any past performance information, including past share price performance and pro forma historical information, is provided for illustrative purposes only, and cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guarantee or guidance as to) future Otto performance, including future financial position or share price performance. The pro forma historical information is not represented as being indicative of Otto's views on its future financial condition and/or performance. References to "you" and "your Entitlement" In this Retail Offer Booklet, references to "you" are references to Eligible Retail Shareholders (as defined in Section 5.1) and references to "your Entitlement" (or "your personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form") are references to the Entitlements (or personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form) of Eligible Retail Shareholders. Times and dates Times and dates in this Retail Offer Booklet are indicative only and subject to change. All times and dates refer to Sydney time. Refer to the "Key Dates" section of this Retail Offer Booklet for more details. Currency Unless otherwise stated, all dollar values in this Retail Offer Booklet are in Australian dollars (A$). Taxation There will be tax implications associated with participating in the Retail Entitlement Offer and receiving New Shares. Section 3 provides a general guide to the Australian income tax, goods and services tax and stamp duty implications of the Retail Entitlement Offer for Eligible Retail Shareholders. The guide does not take account of the individual circumstances of particular Eligible Retail Shareholders and does not constitute tax advice. Otto recommends that you consult your professional tax adviser in connection with the Retail Entitlement Offer. Privacy Otto collects information about each applicant provided on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes of processing the Application and, if the Application is successful, to administer the applicant's shareholding in Otto. By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you will be providing personal information to Otto (directly or through the Share Registry). Otto collects, holds and will use that information to assess your Application. Otto collects your personal information to process and administer your shareholding in Otto and to provide related information to you. Otto may disclose your personal information for purposes related to your shareholding in Otto, including to the Share Registry, Otto's related bodies corporate, agents, contractors and third party service providers, including mailing houses Page 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

