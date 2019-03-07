Log in
OTTO ENERGY LIMITED

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED

(OEL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/07
0.067 AUD   +8.06%
Otto Energy : Trading Halt

03/07/2019 | 06:19pm EST

Market Announcement

8 March 2019

Otto Energy Limited (ASX: OEL) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Otto Energy Limited ('OEL') will be placed in trading halt at the request of OEL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

8 March 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX Perth

Att: Daniel Nicholson tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

8 March 2019

Dear Daniel,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Otto Energy Limited (ASX : OEL) (the Company) requests its shares be placed in a trading halt immediately.

The information required under LR17.1 is set out below:

  • The Company requests a trading halt pending announcement of drilling results at Don Julio 2 and flow test results from Lightning.

  • The trading halt should remain in place until the earlier of such time as the Company makes an announcement to the market regarding drilling results at Don Julio 2 and flow test results from Lightning, and the commencement of trading on Tuesday 12 March 2019.

  • The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

  • There is no other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Please contact me if you have any further questions on this.

Yours sincerely,

David Rich Company Secretary Otto Energy Limited

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046info@ottoenergy.comT: +61 8 6467 8800

Australian Office: 32 Delhi Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia PO Box 1414, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 23:18:06 UTC
