Otto Energy : Trading Halt

8 March 2019

Otto Energy Limited (ASX: OEL) - Trading Halt

The securities of Otto Energy Limited ('OEL') will be placed in trading halt at the request of OEL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

8 March 2019

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Otto Energy Limited (ASX : OEL) (the Company) requests its shares be placed in a trading halt immediately.

The information required under LR17.1 is set out below:

• The Company requests a trading halt pending announcement of drilling results at Don Julio 2 and flow test results from Lightning.

• The trading halt should remain in place until the earlier of such time as the Company makes an announcement to the market regarding drilling results at Don Julio 2 and flow test results from Lightning, and the commencement of trading on Tuesday 12 March 2019.

• The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

• There is no other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

David Rich Company Secretary Otto Energy Limited

