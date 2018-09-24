Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Otto Energy Limited    OEL   AU000000OEL3

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED (OEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Otto Energy : Weiss-Adler No 1 (Bivouac Peak) Drilling Progress Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:34am CEST

24 September 2018

ASX Release

Byron Weiss-Adler No. 1 Drilling Operations Update

  • The Byron Weiss-Adler No. 1 well is currently drilling ahead at a depth of 13,918 ft MD

  • The 11 7/8-inch intermediate casing string has been cemented in place at a depth of 11,890 ft MD

Byron Energy Limited ("Byron or the Company") (ASX: BYE) is pleased to advise that the Byron operated

Weiss-Adler, et. al. No. 1 well ("Byron Weiss-Adler #1") was drilled to a depth of 11,890 feet Measured

Depth ("MD") and the 11 7/8-inch intermediate casing was set and cemented in place as planned. As of 3:00 pm US Central Daylight Time on 23rd September 2018, the Byron Weiss-Adler #1 well is currently drilling ahead at 13,918 feet MD.

The Byron Weiss-Adler #1 exploration well is being drilled, using the Parker Drilling Company Rig #77-B, to a depth of 18,294 ft MD, 18,000 ft True Vertical Depth ("TVD").

Byron Energy Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is the operator of the Byron Weiss-Adler #1 well, has a 43% working interest and a 32.035% net revenue interest in the well. The participants and their respective interests in the Byron Weiss-Adler No. 1 well are:

Participant

Participating Interest in

Byron Weiss-Adler #1 well

Post earn-in Bivouac Peak project area

Working Interest

Net Revenue Interest

Byron Energy Limited group (Operator) (ASX: BYE)

43.00%

43.00%

32.035%

Otto Energy Limited group ("Otto") (ASX:

OEL)

40.00%

40.00%

29.800%

Metgasco Limited ("Metgasco")

(ASX: MEL)

10.00%

10.00%

7.450%%

NOLA Oil and Gas Ventures LLC ("NOLA")

7.00%

7.00%

5.215%

100.00%

100.00%

74.500%%

Further details regarding the well are detailed in Byron's recent ASX release dated 27th August, 2018.

Byron will issue progress reports on operations on the Byron Weiss-Adler No.1 as material developments occur.

Level 4 480 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Telephone 03 8610 6583 Fax 03 8610 6334 Email i n fo@byronenergy.com.auwww.byronenergy.com.au

ABN 88 113 436 141

*************************************************************************************

For further information, please contact:

Maynard Smith

Peter Love

CEO

Investor Relations

61 2 6685 3115

61 7 3121 5674

*************************************************************************************

About Byron:

Byron Energy Limited ("Byron or the Company')(ASX: BYE) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Australia, with operations in the shallow water offshore Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company has grown through exploration and development and currently has working interests in a portfolio of leases in federal and state waters. Byron's experienced management team has a proven record of accomplishment of advancing high quality oil and gas projects from exploration to production in the shallow water in the Gulf of Mexico. For more information on Byron please visit the Company's website atwww.byronenergy.com.au.

2/2

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 00:33:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
02:34aOTTO ENERGY : Weiss-Adler No 1 (Bivouac Peak) Drilling Progress Report
PU
09/21BYRON ENERGY LIMITED : - South Marsh Island 71 Update
AQ
09/21BYRON ENERGY : Reserves and Resources 30 June 2018
AQ
09/19OTTO ENERGY : SM 71 Operational Update
PU
09/19BYE : SM 71 Update
PU
09/06OTTO ENERGY : Morgans rates OEL as Add
AQ
09/04BYE : Weiss-Adler No 1 Well Drilling Ahead at 4,900 ft
PU
09/02OTTO ENERGY : Hilcorp Spuds Big Tex Well
AQ
08/31OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Alaska Update - Rig Contract Signed
AQ
08/31OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Big Tex Exploration Well Commences Drilling
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Otto Energy Limited (OTTEF) Presents At Noosa Mining and Exploration Investor.. 
05/02Otto Energy (OTTEF) Presents At 121 Oil & Gas Investment Hong Kong - Slidesho.. 
2017Otto Energy (OTTEF) Presents At Noosa Mining And Exploration Conference - Sli.. 
2016The 12 Best, Largest Net-Nets That Can Be Traded With Interactive Brokers 
20153 Net-Nets With Differences Between The Actual And The Latest Financials In B.. 
Chart OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Otto Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,12  AUD
Spread / Average Target 76%
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Allen Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Johann Baptist Jetter Chairman
David Rich Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Alexander Macliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Martyn Boserio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTTO ENERGY LIMITED24.67%84
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.97%88 645
CNOOC LTD26.02%80 379
EOG RESOURCES10.47%69 191
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.56%60 872
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.01%39 467
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.