Otto Energy : Winx-1 Drilling Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 22 February 2019

WINX-1 DRILLING UPDATE

 Surface casing has been run to ~2,500'

 Drilling of intermediate section scheduled to commence week beginning 25th February

Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) ("Otto" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on the drilling of the Winx-1 well in its Alaska Western Blocks.

The Winx-1 exploration well was drilled to ~2,500' on the 20th February (AK time) and casing has been run successfully. The forward plan includes cementing of casing in place; a mandatory test of the blow out preventer system, drilling out cement into the 8.5" hole and performing a formation integrity test. Post these activities, drilling will commence in the intermediate section of the well, where the primary Nanushuk target formation will be intersected.

Winx-1 is located approximately 4 miles east of the Horseshoe-1/1A well that significantly extended the highly successful Nanushuk play fairway to the south. Winx-1 will target gross best estimate prospective resource of 400 million barrels of oil (75 million barrels Otto's 18.75% net revenue interest) across multiple stacked objectives, including the Nanushuk Formation, which is the primary target of the well.

Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons.

Regular updates will be made during drilling operations.

Winx-1 drilling and testing schedule (base case)

Otto Energy

Western Blocks

Figure 1 - Winx exploration well, Western Blocks, Pikka B well, Alaska North Slope and Nanushuk Fairway

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to oil and gas resources in relation to Alaska was compiled by Mr Paul Senycia BSc (Hons) (Mining Engineering), MAppSc (Exploration Geophysics), who has consented to the inclusion of such information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

Mr Senycia is a director of the Company, with more than 30 years relevant experience in the petroleum industry and is a member of The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). The resources included in this report have been prepared using definitions and guidelines consistent with the 2007 Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE)/World Petroleum Council (WPC)/ American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG)/ Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (SPEE) Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS). The resources information included in this report are based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Senycia. Mr Senycia is qualified in accordance with the requirements of ASX Listing Rule 5.41 and consents to the inclusion of the information in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

