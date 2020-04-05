OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents
04/05/2020 | 07:51pm EDT
Announcement Title
Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 6, 2020 7:36
Status
New
Report Type
Annual Report
Announcement Reference
SG200406OTHR625C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jackie Thia
Designation
Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
The Annual Report 2019 attached is not accompanied by the Notice of AGM and the Proxy Form,
which will be sent to our unitholders at a later date separately. In view of the measures put in place by
the Singapore government due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the guidance issued by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation, we will provide an update to unitholders as to the indicative date of the AGM as soon as possible.
