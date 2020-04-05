OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

The Annual Report 2019 attached is not accompanied by the Notice of AGM and the Proxy Form,

which will be sent to our unitholders at a later date separately. In view of the measures put in place by

the Singapore government due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the guidance issued by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation, we will provide an update to unitholders as to the indicative date of the AGM as soon as possible.

