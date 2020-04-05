Log in
OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents

04/05/2020 | 07:51pm EDT
Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 6, 2020 7:36
Status New
Report Type Annual Report
Announcement Reference SG200406OTHR625C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jackie Thia
Designation Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The Annual Report 2019 attached is not accompanied by the Notice of AGM and the Proxy Form,
which will be sent to our unitholders at a later date separately. In view of the measures put in place by
the Singapore government due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the guidance issued by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation, we will provide an update to unitholders as to the indicative date of the AGM as soon as possible.
Additional Details
Period Ended 31/12/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,245,208 bytes)


Disclaimer

OUE Commercial Reit published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 23:50:08 UTC
