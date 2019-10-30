Log in
OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Financial Period From 1 January 2019 To 30 September 2019

0
10/30/2019 | 06:27am EDT
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 30, 2019 17:50
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG191030OTHRHO5E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jackie Thia
Designation Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see the attached document.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 90,196 bytes)

Disclaimer

OUE Commercial Reit published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:26:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 228 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 70,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 22,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 12,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 2 906 M
Technical analysis trends OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,60  SGD
Last Close Price 0,54  SGD
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Lin Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher James Williams Chairman
Lionel Chua Chief Financial Officer
Lian Huat Loh Lead Independent Director
Usha Ranee Chandradas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST17.39%2 133
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.18.44%20 604
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION18.31%10 555
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION20.16%9 324
DEXUS12.62%9 004
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.2.59%6 613
