OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Financial Period From 1 January 2019 To 30 September 2019
10/30/2019 | 06:27am EDT
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 30, 2019 17:50
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference
SG191030OTHRHO5E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jackie Thia
Designation
Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see the attached document.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/09/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 90,196 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sales 2019
228 M
EBIT 2019
151 M
Net income 2019
70,2 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
6,30%
P/E ratio 2019
22,5x
P/E ratio 2020
21,6x
Capi. / Sales2019
12,7x
Capi. / Sales2020
12,1x
Capitalization
2 906 M
Technical analysis trends OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
0,60 SGD
Last Close Price
0,54 SGD
Spread / Highest target
13,0%
Spread / Average Target
11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
9,26%
