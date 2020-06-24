OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Debt - Listing Confirmation - S$100,000,000 4% Notes Due 2025

DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION::S$100,000,000 4% NOTES DUE 2025

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

OUE CT TREASURY PTE. LTD.

Securities

OUE CT TREA S$100M4%N250624 - SGXF25755830 - RAHB

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Debt - Listing Confirmation

Date &Time of Broadcast 24-Jun-2020 13:37:28

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

S$100,000,000 4% Notes due 2025

Announcement Reference

SG200624OTHRJTH5

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Securities Market Control

Designation

SGX-ST

Effective Date and Time of the event 25/06/2020 09:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 25 June 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is OUECTTrean4%250624S and the ISIN Code is SGXF25755830.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in Singapore Dollar ( S$ ). The Notes will be issued in denomination of S$250,000 and integral multiples of S$250,000. The Notes will be traded in minimum board lot size of S$250,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 24 June 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

The Bank of New York Mellon, Singapore Branch

One Temasek Avenue

#02-02 Millenia Tower Singapore 039192

6. The Lead Manager/Bookrunner of the Notes are Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited,

Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited and CIMB Bank Berhad.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

