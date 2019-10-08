OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Presentation For SGX-Rhb Corporate Day
10/08/2019 | 07:45am EDT
Announcement Sub Title
Presentation for SGX-RHB Corporate Day
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jackie Thia
Designation
Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Disclaimer
OUE Commercial Reit published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 11:44:07 UTC
Sales 2019
225 M
EBIT 2019
159 M
Net income 2019
75,8 M
Debt 2019
1 671 M
Yield 2019
6,22%
P/E ratio 2019
20,8x
P/E ratio 2020
20,4x
EV / Sales2019
20,5x
EV / Sales2020
19,3x
Capitalization
2 932 M
Technical analysis trends OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
0,61 SGD
Last Close Price
0,55 SGD
Spread / Highest target
11,9%
Spread / Average Target
11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
10,1%
