OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust    OUEC   SG2G60000004

OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR

(OUEC)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Presentation For SGX-Rhb Corporate Day

0
10/08/2019 | 07:45am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 8, 2019 18:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Presentation for SGX-RHB Corporate Day
Announcement Reference SG191008OTHRGH33
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jackie Thia
Designation Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see the attached document.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,937,154 bytes)

Disclaimer

OUE Commercial Reit published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 11:44:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 225 M
EBIT 2019 159 M
Net income 2019 75,8 M
Debt 2019 1 671 M
Yield 2019 6,22%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 19,3x
Capitalization 2 932 M
Technical analysis trends OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,61  SGD
Last Close Price 0,55  SGD
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Lin Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher James Williams Chairman
Lionel Chua Chief Financial Officer
Lian Huat Loh Lead Independent Director
Usha Ranee Chandradas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST19.57%2 101
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.13.86%20 041
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION19.91%10 842
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION18.52%9 291
DEXUS15.63%8 825
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.1.54%6 738
