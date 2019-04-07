Oue Commercial Real Estate Invest Trust : REIT and OUE Hospitality Trust in talks to merge - WSJ

OUE Commercial will offer to buy OUE Hospitality to create a single entity that will remain listed on the Singapore stock exchange and hold assets totalling S$6.7 billion ($4.95 billion) the report added, citing sources.

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and OUE Hospitality Trust did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal comes among a wave of mergers in the real estate investment funds sector. In May, Singapore-listed ESR-REIT bought rival Viva Industrial Trust in a deal valued at S$936.7 million ($691.50 million), marking the first consolidation among Singapore's crowded mid-cap real estate investment trusts.

