OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST

OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST

(OUEC)
My previous session
News 
News

Oue Commercial Real Estate Invest Trust : REIT and OUE Hospitality Trust in talks to merge - WSJ

04/07/2019 | 09:59am EDT

(Reuters) - OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and OUE Hospitality Trust are in discussions to merge in a cash and stock deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the deal.

OUE Commercial will offer to buy OUE Hospitality to create a single entity that will remain listed on the Singapore stock exchange and hold assets totalling S$6.7 billion ($4.95 billion) the report added, citing sources.

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and OUE Hospitality Trust did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal comes among a wave of mergers in the real estate investment funds sector. In May, Singapore-listed ESR-REIT bought rival Viva Industrial Trust in a deal valued at S$936.7 million ($691.50 million), marking the first consolidation among Singapore's crowded mid-cap real estate investment trusts.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST -1.89% 0.52 End-of-day quote.13.04%
OUE HOSPITALITY TRUST 0.68% 0.735 End-of-day quote.8.89%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 221 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 552 M
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,62
EV / Sales 2019 13,8x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Capitalization 1 488 M
Chart OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST
Duration : Period :
Oue Commercial Real Estate Invest Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,56  SGD
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Lin Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher James Williams Chairman
Chin Ping Wong Chief Financial Officer
Lian Huat Loh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Miles Foxall Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST13.04%1 098
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.22.95%21 257
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.4.80%9 109
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP16.01%8 904
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.77%7 845
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.17.10%7 809
