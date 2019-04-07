Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Oue Commercial Real Estate Invest Trust    OUEC   SG2G60000004

OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST

(OUEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oue Commercial Real Estate Invest Trust : Singapore's OUE Commercial to buy OUE Hospitality for $1 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

(Reuters) - OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust said on Monday it would buy OUE Hospitality Trust in a cash-and-stock deal worth S$1.37 billion ($1.01 billion), creating one of Singapore's largest REITs.

Under the deal, OUE Commercial will issue 1.3583 new shares for every OUE Hospitality share, and pay S$0.04075 per share in cash. The total deal value is a premium of 1.6 percent to OUE Hospitality's last close.

The combined REIT will have total assets of about S$6.8 billion and will trade under OUE Commercial on the Singapore Exchange, the companies said in a joint statement.

The deal will "significantly enhance our visibility within the S-REITs universe and increase our relevance to a wider investor base," said Tan Shu Lin, chief executive officer of OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte Ltd, the manager for OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust.

The manager owns a 4.79 percent stake in OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The deal follows a wave of mergers in Singapore's crowded mid-cap real estate investment trusts, that just about a year ago saw ESR-REIT buying rival Viva Industrial Trust in a deal valued at S$936.7 million.

OUE Group, which refers to OUE Ltd and its related corporations, will have a 48.3 percent stake in the combined company, the statement said.

OUE Ltd currently owns a 32 percent stake in OUE Hospitality Trust, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp are the financial advisers to OUE Commercial, while BofA Merrill Lynch is advising OUE Hospitality.

($1 = 1.3554 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST -1.89% 0.52 End-of-day quote.13.04%
OUE HOSPITALITY TRUST 1.37% 0.74 End-of-day quote.9.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
04/07OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TR : Singapore's OUE Commercial to buy OUE Hos..
RE
04/07OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TR : REIT and OUE Hospitality Trust in talks t..
RE
2014Frasers Centrepoint Eyes Hospitality REIT IPO -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 221 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 552 M
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,62
EV / Sales 2019 13,8x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Capitalization 1 488 M
Chart OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST
Duration : Period :
Oue Commercial Real Estate Invest Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,56  SGD
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Lin Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher James Williams Chairman
Chin Ping Wong Chief Financial Officer
Lian Huat Loh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Miles Foxall Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVEST TRUST13.04%1 098
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.22.95%21 257
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.4.80%9 109
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP16.01%8 904
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.77%7 845
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.17.10%7 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About