Ouhua Energy : Corrigendum And Further Details - Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement For The Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2018

OUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda on 3 January 2006) (Company Registration Number 37791)

CORRIGENDUM AND FURTHER DETAILS - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

STATEMENTS

The board of directors of Ouhua Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its

subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its unaudited financial statements announcement for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018, which was released on 13 August 2018 (the "Announcement").

The Company wishes to clarify that paragraph 8(a)(iii) of the unaudited financial statements, which may be found on page 9, should read as follows:

"Other operating expenses have increased by RMB15.1 million mainly due to exchange losses of RMB11.5 million and letter of credit fees charged by banks.

Finance costs decreased by approximately RMB1.8 million or 52.3% mainly due to a decrease in interest expenses driven by the decrease in average loans from banks."

Save as disclosed above, there are no other changes to be made to the Announcement.

15 August 2018