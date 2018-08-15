Log in
OUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (OUEH)
Ouhua Energy : Corrigendum And Further Details - Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement For The Second Quarter Ended 30 June 2018

08/15/2018 | 11:46am CEST

OUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda on 3 January 2006) (Company Registration Number 37791)

CORRIGENDUM AND FURTHER DETAILS - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

STATEMENTS

The board of directors of Ouhua Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its

subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its unaudited financial statements announcement for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018, which was released on 13 August 2018 (the "Announcement").

The Company wishes to clarify that paragraph 8(a)(iii) of the unaudited financial statements, which may be found on page 9, should read as follows:

"Other operating expenses have increased by RMB15.1 million mainly due to exchange losses of RMB11.5 million and letter of credit fees charged by banks.

Finance costs decreased by approximately RMB1.8 million or 52.3% mainly due to a decrease in interest expenses driven by the decrease in average loans from banks."

Save as disclosed above, there are no other changes to be made to the Announcement.

By Order of the Board

Liang Guo Zhan Executive Chairman

15 August 2018

Disclaimer

Ouhua Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 09:45:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Zhan Liang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xue Ying Li Chief Financial Officer
Tian Shun Ye Executive Director
Wei Xiong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hock Chee Tham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED17.65%0
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-6.37%332 608
BP6.24%142 404
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.16%115 464
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES31.71%106 809
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.66%65 765
