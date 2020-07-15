Ouhua Energy : Designation Of Chaozhou Ouhua Energy Co., Ltd As One Of The Designated Delivery Warehouses For Liquefied Petroleum Gas By Dalian Commodity Exchange

OUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with Registration Number 37791)

DESIGNATION OF CHAOZHOU OUHUA ENERGY CO., LTD AS ONE OF THE DESIGNATED DELIVERY WAREHOUSES FOR LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS BY DALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE

The Board of Directors of Ouhua Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that Chaozhou Ouhua Energy Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, has signed a designated delivery warehouse agreement (the "Agreement") with Dalian Commodity Exchange on 6 July 2020.

Under the Agreement, Chaozhou Ouhua Energy Co., Ltd shall be designated as one of the designated delivery warehouses for liquefied petroleum gas by Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The Agreement shall commence on 6 July 2020 and shall be effective until 31 December 2020.

The Agreement has been entered into in the ordinary course of business of the Chaozhou Ouhua Energy Co., Ltd..

The Agreement is not expected to have any material impact on the Group's consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2020. None of the Directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect, in the above Agreement.

By Order of the Board

Liang Guo Zhan

Executive Chairman

15 July 2020