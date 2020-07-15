Ouhua Energy : Designation Of Chaozhou Ouhua Energy Co., Ltd As One Of The Designated Delivery Warehouses For Liquefied Petroleum Gas By Dalian Commodity Exchange

Log in
OUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with Registration Number 37791)

DESIGNATION OF CHAOZHOU OUHUA ENERGY CO., LTD AS ONE OF THE DESIGNATED DELIVERY WAREHOUSES FOR LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS BY DALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE

The Board of Directors of Ouhua Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that Chaozhou Ouhua Energy Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, has signed a designated delivery warehouse agreement (the "Agreement") with Dalian Commodity Exchange on 6 July 2020.

Under the Agreement, Chaozhou Ouhua Energy Co., Ltd shall be designated as one of the designated delivery warehouses for liquefied petroleum gas by Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The Agreement shall commence on 6 July 2020 and shall be effective until 31 December 2020.

The Agreement has been entered into in the ordinary course of business of the Chaozhou Ouhua Energy Co., Ltd..

The Agreement is not expected to have any material impact on the Group's consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2020. None of the Directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect, in the above Agreement.

By Order of the Board

Liang Guo Zhan

Executive Chairman

15 July 2020

Ouhua Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 3 158 M 452 M 452 M
Net income 2019 14,7 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
Net Debt 2019 62,8 M 8,98 M 8,98 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,23x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 42,5 M 6,06 M 6,08 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart OUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ouhua Energy Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Zhan Liang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Yuan Xie Chief Financial Officer
Tian Shun Ye Executive Director
Hock Chee Tham Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerald Yeo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED144.44%6
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.87%186 337
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD26.61%161 443
BP PLC-35.43%76 822
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-28.14%66 906
PTT-13.64%34 371
