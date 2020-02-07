Log in
OUTCROP GOLD CORP.

(OCG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 02/07 03:51:47 pm
0.095 CAD   --.--%
OUTCROP GOLD : ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT

02/07/2020 | 05:48pm EST
OUTCROP GOLD ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT

February 7, 2020 - Vancouver, BC - Outcrop Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) announces the grant of 6,350,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.10 until February 7, 2025 to its directors, officers, consultants and employees.

About Outcrop Gold

Outcrop is a gold prospect generator active in Colombia acquiring gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Outcrop performs its own grassroots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize investor exposure to discovery and minimize financial risk.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joseph P Hebert, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1-775-340-0450
Email: joseph.hebert75@gmail.com
www.outcropgoldcorp.com

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes 'forward-looking information' under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Transaction and the completion thereof and the Company's ownership interest in the Property upon completion of the Transaction. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'potential', 'we believe', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'will' occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Outcrop Gold Corp. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 22:47:06 UTC
