OUTCROP GOLD CORP.

(OCG)
Outcrop Gold : Announces Stock Option Grant

07/25/2020 | 12:41pm EDT
Outcrop Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

July 24, 2020 - Vancouver, BC - Outcrop Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) ('Outcrop') announces the grant of 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.56 until July 24, 2025 to a consultant.

About Outcrop Gold

Outcrop is a gold prospect generator active in Colombia acquiring gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Outcrop performs its own grass roots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize investor exposure to discovery and minimize financial risk. Outcrop has seven primary projects in Colombia with three at an advanced stage of exploration. Outcrop will conduct focused drilling on flagship properties such as Santa Ana to create its own catalysts for value creation and to receive full value for future joint ventures or dispositions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joseph P Hebert, Chief Executive Officer
+1 775 340 0450
joseph.hebert75@gmail.com
www.outcropgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein constitutes 'forward-looking information' under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'potential', 'we believe', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'will' occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Outcrop Gold Corp. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 16:40:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,75 M -2,05 M -2,05 M
Net cash 2019 0,19 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,19x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 57,3 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart OUTCROP GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Outcrop Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph P. Hebert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Paul Slater Executive Chairman
Alexander Tong Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Nishi Independent Director
John David Anderson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTCROP GOLD CORP.330.77%43
NEWMONT CORPORATION53.62%53 573
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION55.31%50 588
POLYUS112.97%28 260
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.86.15%24 033
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED14.38%20 033
