OUTFRONT MEDIA INC

(OUT)
OUTFRONT Media : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/25/2019

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's stock of $0.36 per share payable on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2019.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:




Investors:   

Media:

Gregory Lundberg 

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6441 

(212) 297-6479 

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com   

carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-announces-quarterly-dividend-300891297.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
